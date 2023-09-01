Shivakumar Cause of Death? BBMP Chief Engineer Shivakumar Passed Away, Obituary

We are going to share this news with grief that Shiva Kumar passed away and now his death news is shocking news for his family members. He was a BBMP Chief Engineer and his death news is running on the top of the internet sites. He was a beloved member of his family and many of his loved ones are sharing thier condolence for his loss. His death news attracted the attention of many who are hitting the search engines to know more about himself. In this article, we are going to share what happened to him, the cause of his death, and more about himself.

According to the sources, he was a BBMP chief engineer and was a victim of the fire breakout on 11 August 2023. This incident happened at the Quality Assurance Laboratory of the civic body. In this incident, he was injured badly and succumbed to “sepsis with refractory septic shock” and “multiple organ dysfunction syndrome” and he took his last breath at 06:59 pm Wednesday at a private hospital in Bengaluru. His body was 25 percent burned along with inhalation injuries. He was 45 years old at the time of his demise. Scroll down this article and continue your reading to know more.

Shivakumar Cause of Death?

The hospital authorities also shared a statement that said he was a 45 years old male who was admitted there with an alleged history of accidental thermal burns and sustained burns injury to bilateral upper limbs, chest, face, and neck (diagnosed as 25 % burns with inhalational injury, ARDS with Type II Respiratory Failure with high Fio2 requirement, Sepsis with septic shock). Initially, he was taken to an outside hospital and then referred to this hospital, as stated by the hospital. His body was taken to Victoria Hospital for a post-mortem examination and later it will be taken to his residence in Rajarajeshwari Nagar.

He was a native of Nanjangud and in 2005 he was appointed as the assistant executive engineer of the BBMP. However, he became the chief engineer of BBMP. He was survived by his family including his wife Maheshwari and daughters Vibha Nidhi (12) and Nirvi Neha (10). His funeral and final rites arrangements are set to take place on Thursday at Nanjagud. Lots of popular people including ministers and BBMP commissioner Tushar Giri Nath also expressed their sorrows for his loss.