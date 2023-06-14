Shocking: 103 Wedding Guests Killed, Several Missing as Boat Capsizes in Nigeria

Recently a shocking incident has come on the internet that at least 103 people died including children when a boat returning from a wedding capsized in northern Nigeria. This fatal incident happened on Tuesday. Recently the news has come on the internet it circulated on social media platforms and this news left many questions in people’s minds. Now many people are searching for this news on the internet as they are very curious to know about whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Police still have been searching for dozens of individuals on board an overfull boat that capsized early Monday on the Niger River in the Pategi district of Kwara state, 160 kilometers (100 miles) from the state capital Ilorin, as per the police. Spokesperson Okasanmi Ajay. He declared that 100 people had been rescued so far. Most of those who drowned were relatives of many villages who attended the wedding together and partied late into the night, as per Abdul Gana Lukpada, a local chief. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Shocking: 103 Wedding Guests Killed

Reportedly, they reached the ceremony on motorcycles but had to leave on the locally created boat after a downpour flooded the road, he stated. “The boat was overloaded and close to 300 persons were in it. While they had been coming, the boat hit a big log inside the water and split into two,” said Lukpada. The wedding happened in the village of Egboti in the neighboring Niger state, said Usman Ibrahim, a resident. This incident happened around 3 am it was hours before multiple people knew what had happened, he said. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As the passengers drowned, villagers nearby rushed to the location and managed to rescue about 50 at first, Lukpada stated, describing early efforts to rescue the passenger as slow and very difficult. On Tuesday afternoon, officials and locals are still searching for more bodies in the river, which is one of Nigeria's largest.