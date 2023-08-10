Shocking: 2 killed in Bus-Bike Crash in Kozhikode CCTV Footage Video

Recently the news has come on the internet that two people have been killed after being involved in the accident. This tragic accident took place on Wednesday at Gandhi Road. Recently the news has come on the internet It went viral on social media platfroms uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet as no one thought that it would happen. Now many people are searching for this news on the internet as they are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

As per the report, two people were killed in a bus-bike crash at Gandhi Road on Wednesday, 9 August 2023.

2 killed in bus-bike crash in Kozhikode

As per the report, the two dead people have been identified as 20-year-old Mehfood Sultan and Noorul Hadi, 20. They were from Beypore. They are no more among their close ones and took their last breath on Wednesday. It is very painful news for family, friends and well-wishers as they lost their beloved person. This tragic accident left many people in shock and pain as no one had imagined that it would happen. Currently, their close ones have been mourning their unexpected death. This news left many questions in people’s minds. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

The horrible incident happened on Wednesday morning. After the accident, they were taken to the hospital but there they could not be saved. Noorul Hadi was admitted to the Medical College Hospital and surrendered to the wounds later. She was pursuing a BA in Economics at the JDT Institute of Commerce and Technology. Since the news has come on the internet lots of people are very saddened. It is very painful news for their close ones and they will be always missed by them. Many people have expressed their deep condolences to their family and paid tribute to them on social media platfroms.