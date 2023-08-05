Shocking: 21-year-old Kills Chhattisgarh Man, Rapes his Wife Next to his Body

A very shocking incident has been seen in Chhattisgarh’s area. As per the sources, a man was fatally killed by a man, and even the accused raped his wife next to his dead body. The Chattisgarh police also revealed the identification of the victim and accuse. Currenlty, this news is the eye of the news channel headlines. This news is gone viral on various social media platforms and created a huge controversy. People want strict action against the accused. This news is spreading like waves all around the web. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news, continue with this page till the end and read the full article. Let’s discuss this in detail.

In a shocking incident that sent shock waves through Chhattisgarh’s Ambikapur, a man was arrested for brutally murdering another man and subsequently raping his wife. The heinous act took place in the dead of the night, as the couple lay asleep, leaving the woman to endure the unimaginable horror of her husband’s death and her own violation. According to police reports, on Monday night, a man named Karthik, aged 21, trespasses into the couple’s residence unnoticed. With nefarious intentions harbored in his heart, he silently bypasses their slumbering forms.

Upon gaining entry, he mercilessly attacks Sukhlal, aged 42, with a stick, causing instant death. The victim’s wife, unable to protect her husband, horrifically witnesses his killing. The accused, undeterred by the gruesome sight of the lifeless body on the ground, then proceeds to threaten the traumatized woman. His actions defy all notions of humanity as he sexually assaults her whilst her husband’s body lay in a pool of blood nearby. This act left the whole community in shock. The police acted promptly, leading to the arrest of Karthik, the perpetrator, who will face trial for his abominable crimes.

Further, it is said that accuse Karthik first entered the victim’s house at late night. The couple was sleeping. The argument was increased between the victim Sukhlal and the accused Karthik. As per the reports, the woman was affair with the accused Karthik. After, all of this the argument turned into a big fight. Karthik killed Sukhlal in front of his wife. Now, the accused has been arrested by the police. The case has been filled by the victim’s wife. Moreover, the accused also accept his crime and the FIR has been registered under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sent him to jail. Keep following this page to know more viral news.