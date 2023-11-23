Shocking: 23-year-old man killed in Multi-Vehicle Collision Involving Transport Truck

There is a shocking piece of news related to a terrible multi-crash incident coming forward from Shelburne. It is also emerging that a total of three vehicles were involved in this accident. Yes, you heard right a transport truck was also involved in this accident and a 23-year-old man lost his life in this crash. The news of this crash incident is running in the trends of social media and a video also shared related to this accident which is crossing a large number of views on the internet. Let us know all the details related to this accident and also talk about the deceased in this article.

Reportedly, this multi-crash incident took place on Tuesday night 21 November 2023 at about 07:00 pm on County Road in Shelburne, Ontario, Canada. Three vehicles were involved in this accident and the vehicles were identified as two pickup trucks and a transport truck. The exact details of the circumstances surrounding the crash have not been released, but provincial police say the fatal crash occurred between a transport vehicle and two pickup trucks. It is being told that this accident was so horrific that it had no effect on the local people or eyewitnesses. Still, there are some details left to share, so keep reading…

23-year-old man killed in Multi-Vehicle Collision

Additionally, a 23-year-old man also died in this multi-vehicle collision and was confirmed dead at the scene. The name of the deceased has not been revealed yet and there are no details about his personal life. According to sources, the deceased was a resident of New Lowell and was the sole occupant of one of the vehicles that crashed. At present there is no information about anyone else being injured. After the incident, officials closed County Road 124 from Highway 89 to Wansborough Way for the investigation, but now, it has reopened Wednesday morning. keep reading.

The Officials suggested that dense fog may have caused the accident, and urged motorists to avoid unnecessary travel. It is unclear whether weather conditions were a factor in the collision. The exact cause of this accident has not been disclosed nor has any other information been shared by the authorities yet, but it will become clear after a thorough investigation. A picture related to this incident has been shared, in which two vehicles including a transport truck and a car are visible. The front part of both the vehicles involved in the accident was badly damaged. The investigation is ongoing