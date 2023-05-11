Shocking: 23-yr-old Kerala Doctor Stabbed to Death While On Duty in Kollam City

A heartbreaking and saddening incident took away the life of a doctor and this brutal incident of the death of a doctor has enraged the people. The news has been reported from Kollam city of Kerala. As the news spread, a wave of grief is everywhere in the city. The medical fraternity is outraged as a young woman doctor was stabbed to death on duty in a Government Hospital. The horrifying incident took place at the government taluk hospital in Kottarakkara in Kerala’s Kollam city. The young doctor was the only daughter in the family. We are going to share all the details of the news in this article. Go through the whole article to get the entire information.

The brutal incident has taken place in a Government hospital where a man was brought by the police for treatment of an injury and the man attacked the staff and the police in the hospital. The young doctor was attending to the patient and was stabbed to death. It has been reported that Dr Vandana Dass was on duty and it was around 4 am when the accused was taken by police to the hospital. The police have informed horrifying information that the charged has no criminal record. The information is very unusual and unbelievable.

23-yr-old Kerala Doctor Stabbed to Death

The police told that accused Sandeep, who is 42 years old is a school teacher. The accused called the police to say that some people were attacking him and hung up the phone. After receiving the call, the officials of the Pooyappally police station got alerted. They tried to reconnect with Sandeep but his phone was unreachable. At around 4 am Sandeep called the police again that he is being attacked. The police tracked the man and reached the spot. The police found him under the influence of alcohol and was behaving abnormally.

At the time, when he was with the police, the man was not accused and was brought by police to the hospital and also he was behaving normally in the hospital. After examination, he was taken to the dressing room and he suddenly become violent. The man took scissors and attacked the staff and the police. While all others managed to run away, Dr Vandana Dass was unfortunate enough and met with the brutal incident. She was an intern at the hospital and has just completed her MBBS.

The proud parents of the only daughter were happy to become her doctor. She was the daughter of businessman K.G Mohandas and homemaker Vasanthakumari from Manjoor in the state’s Kottayam district. The incident has shattered the dreams of a family. Her internship was just on the edge of completion. The proud parents were waiting for the coming back of their daughter. The whole village is conveying

grief that it is the loss of an entire village. The people are mourning her death.

The police are investigating the accused Sandeep as no history of crime with him. The known people to him also denied strange behaviour earlier. Vandana was just 23 and did her MBBS from Azeezia Institute of Medical Science, Kollam. All relatives and friends of her are shattered by her untimely departure. They are recalling her as a bright student. Our condolences are also with her. Stay tuned for more updates……