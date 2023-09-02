Shocking: 85-Year-Old Woman Raped, Punched, Slashed With Blade

85-year-old woman was raped and her lips cut with a sharp blade. Good Day Readers. Today the most disheartening news has come from Netaji Subhash Place, New Delhi. Stating that 85 year old woman was raped and her lips cut with a sharp blade. Stay with this article to find out more about this news.

On Friday, a 28-year-old man was apprehended for assaulting an 85-year-old woman in the Netaji Subhash Place area of Delhi. Swati Maliwal, the Chief of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), promptly addressed the incident by issuing a notice to the Delhi Police.





In Delhi’s Netaji Subhash Place area on Friday, an 85-year-old woman was the victim of a disturbing incident. The police promptly apprehended the alleged perpetrator, a 28-year-old named Akash, in response to the incident. Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal, using her social media handle, drew attention to the situation and posed questions to the Delhi Police regarding the incident.

85-Year-Old Woman Raped

This unsettling incident occurred at approximately 4 am on Friday when the elderly woman was asleep in her residence. The perpetrator clandestinely entered the woman’s home and sexually assaulted her. Additionally, he purportedly subjected the woman to physical violence, including using a blade to inflict cuts on her lips. Based on the available information, the elderly woman sustained severe injuries to her intimate areas and her face. In an official communication, the DCW chief also requested that the Delhi Police furnish her with a copy of the First Information Report (FIR) and other pertinent information related to the case.



As per the National Crime Records Bureau of India, there was a notable 15.3% increase in reported incidents of crimes against women in 2021 when compared to 2020. To provide context, in 2011, there were just over 228,650 reported cases of crimes against women, while in 2021, this number surged to 428,278, marking an 87% increase.



In terms of regional distribution, West Bengal, where 7.5% of India’s female population resides, witnessed 12.7% of the total reported crimes against women. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh, housing 7.3% of the country’s female population, accounted for 11.5% of the reported cases of crimes against women.



It’s alarming to note that 65% of Indian men hold the belief that women should endure violence to maintain family unity and that women may sometimes deserve to be subjected to physical harm. In January 2011, the International Men and Gender Equality Survey (IMAGES) Questionnaire revealed that 24% of Indian men admitted to having committed sexual violence at some point in their lives. It’s important to acknowledge that obtaining precise statistics on the full extent of these occurrences remains challenging, as a significant number of cases go unreported.