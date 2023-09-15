Shocking: Baby Dies When Left in Car for Hours in 26C Heat in Palam Vihar

A 9 month old girl hit by a car and tragically lost her life. Good Day Readers. Today disheartening news has come from Delhi stating a heartbreaking event where a nine-month-old girl tragically lost her life, allegedly struck by a speeding car right outside her residence. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. The incident took place on a Wednesday afternoon when the child, accompanied by her six-year-old brother, ventured out onto the street.

A tragic incident unfolded in the New Palam Vihar area as a nine-month-old girl lost her life, allegedly struck by a speeding car outside her residence, according to the police’s report on Thursday. As per the statement provided by the girl’s father, Rupan Kumar, a native of Bihar, his six-year-old son, accompanied by his sister, ventured out onto the street near their rented home on a Wednesday afternoon, they explained. While the children were on the street, a car approached from the Dwarka expressway side and collided with his daughter Shindu, as stated by the police.

“I was at work, and nearby residents rushed her to a nearby hospital, where doctors unfortunately declared my daughter deceased. The driver of the car fled the scene with his vehicle, but eyewitnesses managed to note down the car’s license plate,” Kumar mentioned in his complaint. An FIR was promptly registered against the unidentified driver under IPC sections 279 (reckless driving) and 304A (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) at Bajghera police station on Wednesday, as reported by the police.



Following a post-mortem examination conducted on Thursday, the body was released to the family. The authorities are currently making efforts to apprehend the accused. In early January 2023, the entire nation was left in shock by a horrifying incident in New Delhi, where a woman was tragically dragged to her death. This incident drew heightened attention to hit-and-run cases, which occur when the driver responsible for an accident flees the scene. In 2021, hit-and-run incidents accounted for a staggering 59 percent of all fatal accidents on national highways, marking an increase from the 50 percent recorded in 2020, according to reports from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). Shockingly, these incidents led to the loss of over 47,530 lives.



In response to the rising prevalence of hit-and-run cases in India, legislative changes were introduced through Section 161 of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, specifically addressing compensation for the victims. In India, hit-and-run cases fall under the purview of both the Indian Penal Code, 1860, and the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019. The Indian Penal Code outlines the legal consequences for individuals involved in hit-and-run incidents, particularly those related to reckless and dangerous driving that endangers public safety.



On the other hand, the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019 comprehensively regulates various aspects of road transport vehicles. This legislation is responsible for providing compensation to victims of hit-and-run cases, with the compensation intended to cover all incurred medical expenses and other losses resulting from the accident.