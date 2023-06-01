Shocking: Delhi Man Accidentally Kills Girlfriend, Dumps Body in Field

In this article, we are going to talk about a death theory that is gathering so much attention on the internet. It is coming out that a Delhi man accidentally kills her girlfriend and later slits her throat and dumps her body in a field. Yes, you heard right he killed her girlfriend and dumps her body in a field. This news is currently running in the trends of the internet and attracts the interest of many people or netizens. Let us discuss what happened to her, the cause of her death, and also talk some more details related to this topic of this incident.

As per the exclusive sources and information, the accused man was in an illicit relationship with the girl. He killed his girlfriend during a quarrel and he killed her accidentally. He went on to slit her throat and dumped her in a field after getting by the incident. He killed her by splitting her throat and later he dumps her dead body in a field. It is also coming out that he was confused and scared by her death and killed her accidentally.

Delhi Man Accidentally Kills Girlfriend

After this incident, police began an investigation and shared that the suspect slit the woman’s throat with a shaving blade and dumped her body in a nearby field. This murder incident was so terrible and scary that left a mark on others. This incident took place in the Udham Singh Nagar area, in Delhi, India. The Kashipur police arrested the suspects on Wednesday and accused in the case and the accused confessed his crime. The accused shared that he killed him when he found out that she is cheating on him. Scroll down and read continue this article to know more about this murder incident.

Superintendent of Police Abhay Pratap Singh shared in a statement that the accused had been in an illicit relationship with the victim for the past eight years. It is also shared that the victim fell down and suffered a serious head injury, which resulted in her death at the incident scene. The cases of crimes are increasing day by day and recently, one more case came out in which a Sahil named accused killed her girlfriend Shakshi by stabbing about 20 times in her head, and back.