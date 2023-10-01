Shocking: Electric Car Turns into Fireball in Middle of Bengaluru Road

Electric car turns into fireball in middle of Bengaluru road. An electric-powered car caught fire near Dalmia Circle in the JP Nagar area of Bengaluru on Saturday. According to the police, no casualties were reported in the accident. A video of the car burning in flames also went viral on the social media. The viral video, circulated across various social media platforms, depicts the electric vehicle engulfed in flames, with the fire producing tall flames that reach into the sky, accompanied by dense, black smoke billowing from the vehicle.

Following several instances of electric scooters igniting, a fresh incident of an electric car catching fire in the streets of Bengaluru, Karnataka, has emerged on the internet. The incident, where the car was ablaze with flames and emitting thick black smoke, was captured on camera, and the videos are circulating online. The footage reveals the car in a charred state after the fire outbreak. Allegedly, this incident took place in JP Nagar, Bengaluru, on September 30, and fortunately, no casualties have been reported.

Electric Car Turns into Fireball

The video, widely circulated on social media, depicts a white car emitting flames in the center of the road, with onlookers on both sides watching the spectacle. Concurrently, a traffic police officer is seen attempting to maintain a safe distance between the onlookers and the burning car. However, the cause of the fire remains undetermined at this time.



The video posted on Instagram has garnered more than 30,000 views on the platform, and it has generated numerous reactions from social media users. Several users made attempts to identify the car model, with some suggesting that it resembles a Mahindra E20. In the past, there have been several instances of electric scooters from different manufacturers experiencing fire incidents. In response to these incidents, the government issued guidelines for automakers to conduct inspections of electric vehicles. Several electric vehicle manufacturers initiated recalls to examine electric two-wheelers that were at risk of catching fire. Historically, high temperatures were identified as a significant contributor to battery explosions in previous incidents. Another factor compromising the safety of electric vehicles in the Indian market was the issue of overcharging, which resulted in the swelling of batteries.