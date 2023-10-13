Shocking: Ex-Boyfriend Stabs Woman 13 Times In A Cab Over Rejection in Delhi

There is shocking news coming out related to the death of a woman who died after being stabbed 13 times. The victim and the deceased is identified as Prachi Malik who was stabbed badly while going for an interview in the early morning on Thursday and it turned into a devasting incident. It is shared that a stalker stabbed a woman 13 times to her death and the news of this incident is making headlines on the news channels. The news of this incident attracted the interest of many who are hitting the search engine to know more. Let’s continue this article and we share all the details here.

There is an investigation has begun and the authorities shared some reports about this incident. As per the exclusive reports, Prachi was going for an interview workshop in Vishwas Nagar and had booked a cab. The accused, Gaurav Pal was stalking her and had reached the incident place with his i10 car on the early morning of the incident day. He works as a recruiter for an international firm and was waiting for her. He stabbed Parchi and was caught by the cab driver and locals who handed him over to the police. Swipe up this page and continue your reading.

Ex-Boyfriend Stabs Woman 13 Times

Prachi is stated to be in critical condition after being stabbed by Pal. The suspect stated that they had been close friends for the last two years but she had begun ignoring him. She was 23 years old at the time of her passing and she died after being stabbed brutally 13 times inside a cab by a stalker, Gaourav in south Delhi’s Lado Sarai Thursday morning. After stabbing her incident, the locals and the cab driver caught the suspect and handed him over to police. Several details remain to share, so scroll down and continue your reading.

The investigation is underway and the accused was booked for attempted murder & will be produced in court on Friday 13 October 2023. She had booked a cab and was going for an interview workshop in Vishwas Nagar. There is a video also shared about this incident that shows the woman splattered with blood on her face and requesting people to take her to the hospital. The authorities also shared that she had made a PCR call on 10 September 2023 and said Pal was harassing her. The matter was related to money that had been borrowed. The investigation is ongoing and we will update you soon. Stay tuned with dekhnews.com to read more articles.