Shocking: Father Accuses Missing live-in Partner of Murder Latest News Updates

Good Day Readers, Today news is about understanding about the case where a man was discovered deceased in a rented room, and the father alleges that his absent live-in partner is responsible for his death. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. A man was discovered deceased in a rented room, and the father alleges that his absent live-in partner is responsible for his death. A 32-year-old man, originally from Madhya Pradesh, was discovered murdered in his rented room in Kota. His live-in partner is the prime suspect and is presently on the run. A man, aged 32 and originally from Madhya Pradesh, was discovered deceased in his rented room, with indications suggesting he may have been attacked with a stone, as reported by the police on Friday.

This incident occurred in the jurisdiction of Nanta Police Station in the city, where the man had been residing with a female partner. The female partner is now missing and has not been located, according to authorities. An unidentified individual has been named as the subject of a murder case by the police. The victim’s father has made an accusation that his son’s live-in female partner is the one responsible for the murder and that she has fled the scene. After a post-mortem examination conducted by a medical board on Friday morning, the police returned the victim’s body to his father.

Father Accuses Missing live-in Partner of Murder

Mukesh Meena, the Station House Officer, reported that the lifeless body of a man named Naresh Tanwar, hailing from Khedi – Ghaat in Khandwa district, was discovered in a room within Ganesh Colony late in the evening on Wednesday. An allegedly used heavy stone, believed to be connected to the crime, was also retrieved from the room, Meena stated. The SHO mentioned that the room where Tanwar was found lifeless had been locked. The murder case was unveiled on Wednesday evening when the landlord informed the police.

Meena further explained that the police have filed a murder case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code against an unidentified person and have initiated an investigation, actively working to locate and apprehend Tanwar’s live-in female partner. Upon his arrival in Kota on Thursday evening, the father revealed that his son was married and had two children. Approximately two months ago, his son had begun cohabiting with a married woman, who also had two children of her own. As per the father’s account, Tanwar had been residing with the woman in Ganesh Colony for the past 10 days and was employed as a daily wage laborer.