Shocking: Florida Man Accused of Pushing Teen Mom to Hire Hitman

Reports which was provided by the Florida court. Two people have been charged for an alleged murder plot after a mother tried to hire a hitman online to kill her 3-year-old son using a parody website. This news shook the life of everyone. The incident shows how the mother could try to kill his son without any hesitation. This incident reminded us that no one can fully trust anybody. People are hitting a button on the internet for more information related to this incident. So Continue to read the whole article carefully so as not to miss any detail related to this incident.

According to the document that was provided by the court. Jazmin Paez, 18, of Miami, is charged with first-degree solicitation of murder and third-degree using a communications device for unlawful use. A judge on Wednesday ordered her to stay away from her son. The Miami-Dade resident was released Thursday morning from the county’s Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Centre on a $15,000 bond. The Report of her arrest says that she used a fake name to fill out a web form on rentahitman.com in which she listed her son’s name and age, uploaded a photo of him, provided an address, and selected Thursday as the date she wanted to kill him. Swipe and continue to read the article.

Florida Man Accused of Pushing Teen Mom

They were contacted on Tuesday by a man who operates a fake hire-an-assassin website to report that the woman had contacted the operator to arrange a murder-for-hire for the young child. The reports revealed by police reflect that the website founder created the online site to catch and curb those who intentionally are looking for a hitman to kill someone. Police traced the request of hiring a hitman by the computer IP address that was used to request with the website. Let’s read the whole article.

Gamaliel was also arrested in this case. Because he influenced Jasmine Paez to kill her son. On Monday suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder and unlawful use of a communications device in connection to a murder attempt case. According to Soza’s arrest warrant, Paez allegedly told Soza that she had taken her son to the woods and left him there to be eaten by bears or drowned, to which Soza asked for photographic proof. Stay with our site and don’t miss the latest news that we provide to our visitors. Which helps to gather all information related to any incident.