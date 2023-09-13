Shocking: Florida Man Arrested For Crashing Stolen Excavator into Walmart

In this article, we are going to talk about the man who has been arrested for crashing a stolen excavator into a Walmart and this incident caused damage of around $2 million. Recently, the Gainesville Police Department shared a post that went viral and lots of people are interested to know more about this incident. This news is running in the trends of the internet and social media pages. It become a topic of discussion and our sources have fetched a lot of details about this incident. Let us know more about this incident and also talk about some other topics in this article, so read wholly.

This incident happened on Sunday 10 September 2023 in which a Florida man named Jesse Charles Smith was involved and played an important role. After this incident, the authorities began an investigation, and the man was arrested for crashing the stolen excavator into Walmart. He was taken into custody on Sunday following this crime incident. It was a bizarre crime spree in which a stolen excavator has been used and it causes damage of around $2 million to several

Shocking: Florida Man Arrested For Crashing Stolen Excavator into WalmartAs per the reports of the Gainesville Police Department, a man “hotwired” heavy equipment (excavator) that belonged to Watson Construction at 2605 SW 47th St. His destructive path began as he bulldozed his way through a chainlink fence at Storage Depot of Gainesville with the excavator, valued at $350,000 and the weight of the equipment is 72,000 pounds. Some sources shared that his rampage extended after he drove into buildings located at 2707 SW 40th Blvd. In this incident, around four at the storage was brutally sustained significant damage. The suspect had created a great loss by damaging multiple buildings and properties.

Still, many are thinking about how the authorities arrested the suspect so let’s continue to see. Police arrested him when he hit a light pole in the parking lot of Walmart and his destructive joyride came to an end at 2900 SW 42nd St but he carried a machete and was confronted by the law enforcement authorities. He also damaged a loading dock and many other properties. Now, he is booked into the Alachua County Jail and faces multiple charges in the case including resisting arrest without violence, four counts of criminal mischief, armed trespassing, grand theft, and causing property damage in excess of $1,000. The investigation is ongoing and we will update you soon.