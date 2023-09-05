Shocking: Florida Man Arrested For Shooting Turners Falls Resident

In this article, we are going to talk about the shooting incident that happened on 29 August. It was a horrifying incident and the news about this incident still running in the trends of the internet and social media. There is a police investigation was also began related to this incident and they shared some reports. This news attracts the interest of people and social media users who are hitting the search engine to learn more information about this incident. Here we share all the recently released reports and also talk about this shooting incident.

As per the exclusive reports, the authorities shared that a Florida man named Gil L Viera was arrested. Recently, a terrible shooting incident happened in which a resident of Turners Falls passed away. This incident occurred on 29 August 2023 and now, police arrested a man in Holyoke in connection to this incident. Police shared that the accused was arraigned in Greenfield District Court on the next day after arrest. The accused is identified as a resident of Sunrise, Florida and he also pleaded not guilty to 11 charges during the process of the court. Swipe up this article and continue your reading to know more about him and his charges.

He is charged with multiple charges, battery causing serious bodily injury, possession of a Class A drug, possession of a Class B drug, including single counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, carrying a firearm without a license, disorderly conduct, possession of ammunition without an FID card, possession of a firearm in a felony, assault, and battery with a firearm, assault, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, and withholding evidence from criminal proceedings. It is ordered that the defendant be held on $100,000 cash bail or $500,000 surety by Judge William Mazanec III.

Police reached the incident scene also can be said as 11th Street Turner Fall at about 12:48 pm on Tuesday 29 August 2023 after getting the reports about this incident. Now, the police arrested a Florida man named Gil L Viera and taken him into custody. The investigation is still ongoing and many things related to this case isn't disclosed yet.