Shocking: Four of Hisar Killed in Road Accident CCTV Video Footage

In this article, we will give you the recent viral accident news. As per the sources, the shocking news is coming that four people lost their lives in a road accident. Four Hisar residents were killed in a road accident. Recently the news has gone viral over the internet. And with that entire world gets to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for the news over the internet. The moment the news is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. As we know accident cases are increasing day by day over the world. Keep reading the article, to know more in detail.

According to the sources, four people lost their lives in a fatal road accident. This news is circulating all around the internet and creating a huge controversy. The incident took place near Bhadalwad village. This village is located in the Barnala district. On Friday, the car mistakenly hit a loaded trailer from behind which caused four deaths. The police received the call about a road accident near Bhadalwas village. They arrived and found four Hisar residents had died. They all were from Hisar. The police department also revealed the identification of the victims. Scroll down the page and read it in detail.

Four of Hisar Killed in Road Accident

Moreover, the victim’s names are identified as Amritpal, Vikas, Sonu, and an 11-year-old boy. They are all from Hiasr and going to Nakodar Dera. Their car arrived near Bhadalwad village where the accident happened. As per the sources, their vehicle was hit with a trailer. Their dead body is sent to Barnala Hospital for post-mortem. The investigation is still ongoing. This is a big loss for the family who lost their loved ones in this fatal accident. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family. Keep reading.

A vehicle moving at high speed will have a greater impact during the accident and hence will cause more injuries. The ability to judge the forthcoming events also gets reduced while driving at a faster speed which causes error in judgment and finally an accident. Accident is an unexpected event, typically sudden in nature and associated with injury, loss, or harm. Accidents are a common feature of the human experience and result in injury or permanent disability to large numbers of people worldwide every year. Many accidents also involve damage to or loss of property. Further, this reminded us about safety while going outside. Keep following the page to get fast recent viral news.