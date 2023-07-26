Shocking: Gurugram Woman Raped in Hotel by Man, She met On Dating App

Here we are sharing a piece of big and shocking news with you a woman has been reportedly raped by a man she met on a dating app. Since the news came on the internet it spread on social networking sites and uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet as no one thought that it would happen. This news is gaining huge attention from the people as this news left many people in people’s minds. Now people are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

As we already mentioned a lady was raped by a man. Tuesday police stated this tragic accident happened to his friend at a hotel in in Sector 50 area. As per the victim’s complaint, she met the charge through a dating app that later invited her to the hotel on 29 June 2023. Currently, this news has been making headlines on the internet and this news left many people in shock. This news has become a part of the controversy and now people are talking about the news. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Gurugram Woman Raped in Hotel by Man

Reportedly, When the woman arrived at the hotel, the two guys offered her food and she lost consciousness following having it, she reported. “Taking advantage of this, they raped me and also made a video of the act. When I protested on regaining consciousness, the charge threatened to make his video viral. Somehow I came back home but have now arrived the police,” she said in her objection. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, an FIR has been registered against two unidentified charged under the section of gang rape at sector 50 police station, SHO Praveen Malik stated, adding that a probe is underway in the matter. Since the news went out on social media platfroms many people have been very saddened and shocked. Uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet as no one had imagined that. Here we have shared all the information which we had. Currently, the case has been investigated by the police if we get any information then we will update you soon.