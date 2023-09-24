Shocking: Hours After Wife’s Gang Rape, UP Couple Dies By Consuming Poison

Hours after wife’s gang rape, UP couple dies by consuming poison Police reported that a couple tragically passed away, supposedly due to poison ingestion, shortly after the woman had reportedly been subjected to a gang rape in Basti district, Uttar Pradesh. This incident occurred on a Saturday. According to the police, a husband and wife tragically passed away, reportedly after the wife was in a village in Basti district, Uttar Pradesh. This incident occurred on a Thursday, with the 30-year-old man losing his life on that very day.

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old wife succumbed to her condition at a Gorakhpur hospital on the following Friday. Subsequently, an FIR has been registered in connection with the incident, and two individuals have been apprehended, as stated by Basti SP Gopal Krishana on Saturday. The family members of the couple claimed that the wife was assaulted by the two men inside her residence during the night between September 20 and 21, as reported by the SP.

Hours After Wife’s Gang Rape

The police revealed that prior to their alleged suicide, the couple created a video in which they mentioned the names of the individuals they accused. Acting on a complaint lodged by the deceased man’s brother, an FIR was registered against the two individuals on Friday, invoking Sections 376 D and 306, as stated by the SP. The accused pair, identified as Adarsh (25) and Triloki (45), have been apprehended, and an ongoing investigation is in progress, according to the SP.

The children of the deceased informed the police that on Friday morning, as they were preparing to attend school, their parents informed them that they had ingested poison and were going to pass away, the police added. They mentioned that the couple has three children: two sons, aged eight and six, and a one-year-old daughter. Initial investigations suggest that the rape incident is connected to the sale of land owned by the deceased, as per their statements.