Shocking: Illinois Man Charged With stabbing 6-year-old Muslim Boy, Latest News

Once again the news of the Israel-Hamas conflict has disturbed the people in which it is being told that an Illinois man killed a six-year-old child and seriously injured his mother. Yes, you heard it right. People who heard this news were shocked, after which everyone became curious to know more deeply about this incident. Even after hearing this news, people have started asking many questions like who was informed about this incident. Now where has the mother of the 6-year-old child been kept and many more questions?

According to the information, it has been revealed that this incident was carried out by 71-year-old Joseph Kazuba, after which he was accused of killing a six-year-old boy and injuring a 32-year-old woman in Plainfield, Illinois. If we delve deeper into this matter, the Will County Sheriff’s Office says that the criminals targeted both because of the current conflict between Hamas and Israel. After which the criminal was sure that after doing this he would be saved from the eyes of the law.

President Biden was seen describing the mother and her son as Palestinian-Americans, who himself was saddened to learn about the incident. The law has decided to get justice for the dead 6-year-old child and his caring mother and has arrested the culprit. After this, the accused has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, a hate crime, and aggravated assault. Giving its statement to the public on Sunday, the Will County Sheriff’s Office said that a call was received from the victim woman on Saturday morning. The woman called the police and reported that she was being attacked by her landlord in Plainfield, near Chicago.

After disconnecting the call, the woman ran towards the bathroom of her house, but the culprit found her 6-year-old child Ajna, whom he stabbed 26 times, after which the child died on the spot. When the police reached the spot, they found the woman injured, after which she was taken to the nearby hospital. On the other hand, the child's body was sent for postmortem. The police had also taken the criminal into their custody.