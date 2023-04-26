Shocking: Indian-origin Man Executed in Singapore Over Drugs Trafficking

The breaking news is coming about an Indian man who was sentenced to death in Singapore for cannabis trafficking. It is very big news coming from Singapore about an Indian man. After coming to this news everyone is now shocked. This news is trending on every social media platform. People are very curious to know about that man and also want to know actually what he did man. Who is responsible for this trafficking? After this big news, people want to know his name. According to the reports, it was saying that ” Maybe Singapore will be about to kill an innocent man”. If you want to know in detail so till full article till the end.

The person who was sentenced to death was named Tangaraju Suppiah. He was 46 years old. In 2018, he was convicted of conspiring to traffic cannabis. According to the officials, after giving statements by his family, friends, and relatives, he was sentenced to death on Wednesday by Singapore authorities. His family, friends, and relatives give many statements to the Singapore authorities to save Tangaraju Suppiah but after many efforts by his known, he was sentenced to death on Wednesday.

Indian-origin Man Executed in Singapore

In 2013, Tangaraju Suppiah was arrested for being convicted of abetting the trafficking of cannabis more than 1 kg. It was investigated for its tough laws on narcotics. Further, before his death , his family appealed to Singapore’s authorities. It was said that Tangaraju Suppiah had been executed by sentenced to death after the Singapore president had rejected the appeal. According to the reports, the government of Singapore did not respond fast to this appeal. A well-known British billionaire Richard Branson tweeted on Twitter by saying that ” Singapore is such a wonderful country, so it’s sad to see some of its social policies harking back to colonialism, and reminiscent of medieval times. further, he said when Tangaraju Suppiah was arrested, he was not near drugs.

After the statements by Branson, the government said Branson was lying, he just disrespecting the law and justice system. After all of this UN Human Rights also tweet that ” We urge the Government not to proceed with the imminent hanging of Tangaraju Suppiah. Imposing the death penalty for drug offenses is incompatible with norms and standards. Further, the Singapore government said last year they sentenced to death 11 people. Also, they added, that most people follow and support our laws and the policy. If we get any information regarding this news we will post it on the same site.