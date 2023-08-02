Shocking: Indian Woman Dies After Jumping From Singapore Cruise Videos & Photos

An Indian woman lost her life after jumping from a Singapore cruise. She is no more. The woman’s name was Reetha Sahani. She was on the Royal Caribbean Cruise. She was traveling with her husband. Her son who is a very well-known Melbourne-based businessman, had approached the Indian government seeking assistance in locating his mother. He asked for help and also shared his problem on various social media platforms. But, sadly her mother is no more. The cruise liner finally did share the footage and search is also underway. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news so continue with this till the end and read the full article. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, a woman was missing from 31st July now the information is coming that she is no more. Reetha Sahani was with her husband whose name is Jakesh Sahani. In a post, her son wrote ‘ my mother was traveling in a Royal Caribbean cruise from Singapore. She has gone missing from the ship since 31st July 2023. Cruise staff are saying she jumped, but they have not shown us any footage or given any proof to us and are trying to wash their hands off.

Indian Woman Dies After Jumping From Singapore Cruise

Further, he said, they didn’t carry out any full rescue operation and also off-boarded my dad to carry on with their next cruise. Is this even humane? Requesting urgent help from the High Commissioner of India, MEA, and the Indian Commission in Singapore to please us locate our mom and in the written case scenario least help us get closure on what happened to her’. This post is gone viral in a just few hours. This post helps too much tor Vivek to know her mom’s situation.

Sadly after the investigation, it is found that his mother is no more. The cruise shared the footage with Vivek Sahani. With the footage, it is found that his mother passed away. This is a very tough time for Vivek and his family. Social media help him too much to find his mother’s information. People are sharing their thoughts and condolences. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family during this distressing period. The case highlights the importance of ensuring the safety and security of passengers on cruise ships. The incident has sparked concern and sadness among both Indian and international communities. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on the same site.