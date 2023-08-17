Shocking: Influential Pakistani Saint Arrested for 10-year-old Maid’s Murder

A Pakistani man named Asad Shah Jeelani is facing several charges after torturing and murdering a 10-year-old maid. This is a piece of very sad and heartbreaking news for everyone. A 10-year-old girl was a maid at his home. The 10-year-old maid’s name was Fatima Furiro. As per the sources, Asad Shah Jeelani is a member of an influential group of saints in Pakistan. Currently, this news is at the top of the social media headlines and becoming a new topic on the internet. This news is circulating all around the internet and creating a huge controversy. Keep following this page to know more in detail. scroll down to know more.

In a shocking incident, Asad Shah Jeelani, a member of the revered Pirs of Ranipur in Pakistan’s Sindh province, has been arrested for allegedly torturing and killing his 10-year-old domestic help, Fatima Furiro. The arrest raises concerns about the abuse of power and the importance of ensuring justice is served, regardless of one’s social status or affiliation. The moment this news was uploaded it is gone viral on the internet and the people wants strict action against Asad Shah Jeelani. Scroll down to know more.

Influential Pakistani Saint Arrested for 10-year-old

Fatima Furiro, a 10-year-old girl from a family of followers of the Pir of Ranipur, was found dead at Jeelani’s haveli, where she worked as a domestic help. The suspicion of torture and murder emerged, leading to Jeelani’s subsequent arrest. This tragic event shocked the community and ignited a demand for justice, as the alleged offender, regardless of his social status, is held accountable for his actions. This arrest for a heinous crime committed by a member of a revered group sends a powerful message about the principles of justice. It also ensures that victims and their families find closure and reassurance that the legal system will serve them impartially.

Further, the video of Fatim’a death and torture is gone viral on social media and created a huge buzz. The viral video of Fatima, it is also showing massive injuries on his body. the case is filed by Fatim’a mother against Asad Shah Jeelani. Fatima was working at Asad’s haveli where Fatima’s dead body was found by the police. The arrest of Asad Shah Jeelani, a member of the Pirs of Ranipur, for his alleged involvement in the torture and murder of a child domestic worker brings into focus the imperative of justice and the importance of preventing the abuse of power. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on the same site.