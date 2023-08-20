Shocking: JCO Among 9 Soldiers Dead in Ladakh Road Accident Caught on Camera

There is shocking news that a junior commissioned officer (JCO) and eight soldiers died while a colleague suffered a major injury. Yes, you heard a total of nine people passed away and this news is running at the top of the news channels. This news attracts the internet of many people and lots of them are hitting the search engine to know more about this incident. It is shared that their vehicle fell into a deep gorge and this accident was terrible. Let us continue this article and know every single piece of information related to this accident, so read it completely.

According to the exclusive reports, their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge located near Kirari in southern Ladakh’s Nyoma region. It happened at about 04:45 pm on Saturday 19 August 2023 and now this crash incident news is continuously circulating on various social media platforms. It is shared in the reports that the military vehicle with 10 people was going to Nyoma from Leh but suddenly the driver lost his balance which resulted in this terrible accident. After losing control, the vehicle tumbled into a gorge with an estimated depth of 50 to 60 feet from the road. Scroll down this page and continue your reading to know more about this incident.

JCO among 9 Soldiers Dead in Ladakh

In the statement of an official, it is shared that they were part of a convoy carrying around 26 soldiers from a transit camp in Partapur. After this crash incident, a rescue operation began in which eight were discovered dead and the other two were injured seriously. The two injured were immediately rushed to an Army medical facility where one of them was also confirmed dead by the doctors and the other soldered is getting treatment and his condition is stated to be critical. Keep reading this article with us and know the whole details.

Social media is full of tributes for their death and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the death of soldiers who died in this incident. Prime Minister also shared a post on their Twitter account and many other popular personalities also shared their grief for the death of these soldiers. Currently, there is no personal information has been shared about those soldiers who passed away in this crash, and not much information is coming forward related to this crash incident. Some sources also claimed the other reason for the accident but the official confirmed that the driver lost his control which resulted in this terrible crash.