Shocking: Kanpur Woman Dies, Kin Allege Rape and Murder Explained

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating that a woman in Kanpur has passed away, and her family alleges rape and murder. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. The daughter of the woman stated, “Upon my arrival, the door was locked. The accused only opened it after I sought assistance from a nearby resident. His shirt had blood on it.” On Monday, a woman in her mid-30s passed away at a Kanpur hospital, where she was brought after being discovered bleeding by her teenage daughter.

The daughter has accused that her mother was raped and murdered, as per the police statement on Tuesday. Nevertheless, the police have filed a case under IPC section 302 (murder), emphasizing that assault sections would be included if the family submits a written complaint. A man in his thirties has been apprehended. On Tuesday, the police mentioned that the accused used to deliver tiffin boxes for the woman, who operated a hostel at her residence. Upon my arrival, I found the door locked. The accused only opened it after I sought assistance from a nearby resident. His shirt had blood on it, according to the daughter of the woman.

Despite the recent data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) indicating that Uttar Pradesh leads in crimes against women and children with the highest number of cases, the BJP government asserted on Wednesday that it is essential to consider the “crime rate” rather than the “absolute numbers” to form a conclusion.

According to the government’s claim, when evaluating the crime rate, which considers the number of cases per lakh of the population, Uttar Pradesh ranks 16th in crimes against women and 22nd in rape cases. As per a press statement released by the state government, the NCRB data relied on the “absolute number of cases registered” rather than the “crime rate. Speaking to the media in Lucknow, Jal Shakti Minister Mahendra Singh and Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi emphasized that Uttar Pradesh, with the highest population in the country, naturally records a higher number of crimes based on absolute figures.