Shocking: Karine Jean-Pierre Reveals Split From Partner Suzanne Malveaux, Ends 10-year Relationship

Karin Jean-Pierre has announced the end of her long-term partnership with CNN anchor Suzanne Malveaux. In a recent profile published by Vogue, Jean-Pierre confirmed that she is now a single parent and co-parents her nine-year-old daughter Soleil. She further stated that the "privacy and care of our daughter is our top priority." The couple first encountered each other at the 2012 Democratic National Convention, when Jean-Pierre was a press secretary for President Barack Obama during his reelection campaign. She was the first openly lesbian press secretary to conduct a press briefing for a US President.

Their relationship began in 2014 when they both moved in together. Later that year, Jean-Pierre adopted Soleil at Malveaux's request, despite initially having reservations about parenting. Jean-Pierre had helped raise her younger siblings. In an interview with Vogue, Jean-Pierre said she often views her political work as "a break from home." Over the past ten years, the couple had become well-known in Washington, D.C., as a "power couple," according to a People magazine profile of Malveaux published just days before their split was announced.

Jean-Pierre describes Malveaux in her 2019 memoir "Moving Forward" as a "beautiful woman" with "high cheekbones" and "a beautiful smile". She adds that she is "warm, brilliant and grounded, funny and supportive". Jean-Pierre came out as a lesbian to her family in the early 2000s. "It was a really hard time for me," Jean-Pierre said in an interview with USA Today last year. "It tore my mom apart." But eventually, she and her mom reconciled. "She loves me, and she always has loved me, but she loves me now more than ever."

Although Jean-Pierre said having a baby was “absolutely not” on her list of things to do, she eventually accepted the role and officially adopted their daughter several years after she was born. Speaking of Soleil, Jean-Pierre, a well-known public figure, said she “worries” about her daughter’s safety. People who knew her were worried. But I don’t walk around worrying about my life or my safety. That’s not what I worry about. I worry about my daughter. Jean-Pierre has been thrust into the limelight, the public figure confessed that she does have concerns at times about her daughter’s safety while navigating the high-profile role under President Joe Biden.