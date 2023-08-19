Shocking: Live-in partner Attacked With Screwdriver For Refusing $ex, Man Arrested

There is a shocking piece of news coming forward related to a crime where a man attacks a live-in partner with a screwdriver for refusing sex and the man has been arrested. This news is running in the trends of the internet and making headlines in the news channels. Lots of people are showing their interest in this news and hitting online platforms to know more information details about this incident. Our sources have gathered a lot of information related to this incident and here we are going to share the complete details in this article, so read completely.

According to the reports, the accused man is identified as Shivam Kumar and he was arrested on Friday for attacking his live-in partner with a screwdriver and leaving her injured badly in the process of attacking. He is a native of Uttar Pradesh and he was arrested from Rajiv Chowk located at Gurugram. It is also shared that an FIR was registered about this incident at the Sadar police station. Shivam’s partner is also a native of Uttar Pradesh and she said that the accused forced her to have physical relations with him on Thursday. Swipe up this page and continue your reading to know more about this incident.

Live-in Partner Attacked With Screwdriver

Let us first clear you that this crime incident took place on Thursday 17 August 2023 and Shivam was arrested on Friday 18 August 2023. After this incident, authorities began an investigation and the police continue this case but not much information has been revealed yet. Police shared that Shivam allegedly struck her on the neck with a screwdriver when she refused physical relations. The victim shared that she lived separately from her husband in a rented room in Gurugram and recently meet Shivam who is a resident of Kannauj located in Uttar Pradesh. The victim is identified as a 28 years old woman and presently not much information has been shared.

She shared in her statement that “Soon after we began our relationship, He tried to make physical relation on the pretend of marriage. She also shared in her statement that she recently learns Shivam is married. This attack incident happened on Thursday evening when he arrive on a bike and forced her to make physical relations with him again. But she refused him and then he got angry and hit her on her neck with a screwdriver and ran away from the incident scene. Neighbors of the victim took her to the hospital and then she complained about a file. The investigation is ongoing and we will update you soon.