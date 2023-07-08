Shocking: Madonna’s Children Assumed Their Mom Had Died During Medical Emergency

Here we are sharing shocking news with you that a very well-known singer Madonna’s 10-year-old twins, Stella and Estere were alarmed when they saw their mother’s medical emergency at her New York City townhouse on 24 June. The 64-year-old pop star had been suffering from acute septic shock, a life-threatening condition caused by a bacterial infection. Currently, this news is gaining huge attention from people as they are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

She was listless and cold when a quick-thinking aide administered a NARCAN injection, which is made with saving her life." The whole ordeal left the twins agreeably stunned, upset, and in tears". Those inside the house were quick to shield Estere and Stella from seeing their unconscious mother. No one wanted them to witness their mom in this condition. Imagine the anguish of thinking their mother had passed away, the sources added.

Madonna’s Children Assumed Their Mom Had Died

The singer was taken to the New York hospital, where she was entered for at least one night before having the tube removed. She spent days on an oxygen mask while her family was told to "expect the worst. As per the report, now the singer has been recovering at home surrounded by family and friends. Her friend Rosie O'Donnell who is a very famous American comedian shared the news on Instagram, stating Madonna was good and very strong in general. "She is recovering at home — she is very strong in general," O'Donnell replied to one follower".

As far as we know, Madonna was preparing for her 84-date world tour, which was arranged to start in September. Sources informed the publication she had pushed herself too hard and relied on painkillers to cope with the physical demands. She had been working overtime, however, but clearly burnt herself out and people around her have been politely reminding her that she is not 45 anymore, let alone 25. Fans have expressed their support and prayers for the pop icon.