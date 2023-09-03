Shocking: Maharashtra, Mother and Son’s Bodies Found in Bed Box In Amravat

lifeless bodies of a mother and her son were discovered concealed within a bed box in Maharashtra. Good Day Readers. Today the most disheartening news has come Maharashtra stating that a woman and her 22 year old son dead bodies were found inside their house in a concealed box. Stay with this article to find out the more about this news. On Friday in Maharashtra’s Amravati, the lifeless bodies of a mother and her son were discovered concealed within a bed box. The woman’s eldest son has been unaccounted for since the occurrence.





In Amravati city of Maharashtra, the police discovered the deceased bodies of a woman named Neelima Ganesh Kapse, aged 45, and her son Ayush Kapse, aged 22, concealed inside a bed box on Friday. Neighbors had detected a noxious odor emanating from their residence for two days before alerting the victim’s relatives. When family members from Nagpur arrived and observed the locked house, they promptly contacted the police.

Maharashtra: Mother and Son’s Bodies Found

During their investigation, the police noted that the front door had been locked from within, and the rear entrance was sealed shut. To gain access, they had to break the seal on the back door and enter the residence. Inside, a strong foul smell pervaded the air, and they discovered blood oozing from the bed. The shocking discovery unfolded when they abruptly opened the bed box, revealing the lifeless bodies. As per information from neighbors, the woman’s oldest son has been unaccounted for since the incident, and his mobile phone remains powered off.



The authorities have initiated a murder investigation, and the bodies have been forwarded for a post-mortem examination. Another same incidence has happened in New Delhi also stating The lifeless remains of an 11-year-old were discovered concealed within a bed box in Delhi. On Thursday, in Delhi’s Inderpuri neighborhood, authorities discovered the lifeless body of an 11-year-old boy concealed within a bed box, showing signs of strangulation.



The police have taken a statement from the boy’s mother, Neelu, and have initiated a murder case. According to Neelu, when she returned home on Thursday evening, she encountered her home locked from the outside. Initially, she presumed her son had gone for a walk, but her concerns grew when his dance teacher informed her of his absence from class.



Disturbed by the conversation, she informed the police. In a desperate search, Neelu ultimately located the child’s lifeless body concealed within the bed box. With the assistance of her neighbors, she urgently transported the unconscious child to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival The Delhi Police have confirmed the identity of the suspect and established multiple teams to apprehend her. Ongoing raids are being carried out at locations where she may be hiding.



As per the information available thus far, the suspect had prior connections with the deceased boy’s family and had even visited their residence previously. Nonetheless, disputes over certain matters had soured their relationship, as reported by officials.