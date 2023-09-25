Shocking: Man Dies as Cop Slaps Him During Argument Over Car’s Headlight

Man dies as cop slaps him during argument over car’s headlight. The occurrence occurred on Thursday night in the Mata Mandir area, within the jurisdiction of the Wathoda police station, when the accused Nikhil Gupta arrived to visit his sister. Tragically, a 54-year-old man lost his life after a dispute with a State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) jawan over the jawan’s car headlight in Nagpur city. This unfortunate incident occurred on Thursday night in the Mata Mandir area, falling under the jurisdiction of the Wathoda police station when the accused, Nikhil Gupta (30), had come to visit his sister. This incident was reported by an official on Sunday.





As Gupta was maneuvering his car into a parking spot, the beam from the vehicle’s headlight unintentionally shone onto the face of the victim, Muralidhar Ramraoji Neware, who lived in the same neighborhood, according to the official’s statement. Reportedly, Neware politely requested Gupta to realign the light beam, but this request appeared to anger the SRPF jawan, resulting in a confrontation between the two. Following Gupta’s forceful slap, Neware collapsed to the ground. He was immediately taken to the Government Medical College and Hospital, but unfortunately, he passed away on Saturday, as confirmed by the official.

The police have filed a case against Gupta, charging him under Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code (homicide not amounting to murder), as indicated by the official. Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code deals with culpable homicide not amounting to murder and outlines the following penalties:



1. If someone commits culpable homicide not amounting to murder, they can be sentenced to life imprisonment or imprisonment for up to 10 years.



2. In cases where the act leading to death is done with the intent to cause death or bodily injury likely to cause death, the offender can also be fined.



3. If the act is performed with the knowledge that it’s likely to cause death but without the intention to cause death or such bodily injury, the offender can face imprisonment for up to 10 years, a fine, or both.



This section provides legal provisions for various degrees of culpable homicide.