Shocking: Minor Killed In Accident At Sinnar Phata CCTV Video Footage

A tragic incident occurred on Thursday morning at Sinnar Phata, where a minor boy lost his life as a speeding truck struck him and his mother from behind. The young victim, Varad Chikhle, aged 9, was on his way back home with his mother on her two-wheeler when the accident took place. The Nashik Road police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the truck driver, citing violations of sections 304-A (causing death due to negligence), 279 (reckless driving), and section 337 (causing harm by actions endangering life) of the Indian Penal Code.

Section 304A of the Indian Penal Code pertains to causing the death of a person through a reckless or negligent act that doesn’t amount to culpable homicide. The prescribed punishment for this offense includes imprisonment for a period of up to two years, a fine, or both. As per Section 279 of the Indian Penal Code, anyone operating a vehicle or traveling on a public road recklessly or negligently in a way that endangers human life or poses a risk of causing harm to others will be subject to punishment.

Minor Killed In Accident At Sinnar Phata

This punishment may include imprisonment for up to six months, a fine of up to one thousand rupees, or both.

In accordance with Section 337 of the Indian Penal Code, individuals who cause harm to another person through an act performed recklessly or negligently, posing a threat to human life or the personal safety of others, can be penalized. The penalties for this offense may involve imprisonment for up to six months, a fine of up to five hundred rupees, or both.