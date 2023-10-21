Headline

Shocking: Mother-Son Duo Killed In Road Accident, CCTV Video Footage

1 hour ago
Add Comment
by Bhawna Yadav

The breaking news is coming that a mother and her son lost their lives in a fatal road accident. As per the sources, mother-son due killed in a road accident. As we know road accidents increasing day by day. In this road accident, many people lost their loved ones. Currenlty, the Agra road accident is on the top of the social media headlines and circulating over the web. This news is attracting the attention of the viewers. People are coming on the internet and searching for the identification of the victims who lost their precious life in the fatal road accident. Let’s discuss this in detail.

Mother-Son Duo Killed In Road Accident

According to the sources, in a fatal road accident, a mother and her son lost their lives. People are very curious to know the identification of the victims. The mother-son was killed after being hit by a dumper. The horrific incident took place at GT Road in the Billhaur Kotwalu Police area on Friday. The mother-son was travelling in their car which was hit by a dumper. Now, the question is raised what was the name of the deceased? The moment this news was uploaded on the internet it went viral and left the whole community in shock. Keep following.

Mother-Son Duo Killed In Road Accident

The authority also revealed the identification of the victims. The victims have been identified as Sunita Devi and her son Rohit. Sunita Devi was 5t8 years old at the time of her passing and her son was 35 years old. The deceased mother-son was traveling from Agra to Kanpur in their vehicle. Their vehicle collided with a dumper near Nasirapur village. The police reached imminently on the incident place. The 35-year-old man Rohit was sitting in the driving seat. The police sent mother-son dead body for post-mortem. This news is in the eye of the news channel headlines. Read more in the next section.

Furthermore, the authority has not revealed the identification of the driver of the dumper. As per the police statement, the driver of the dumper escaped from the incident place after the accident. The search for the dumper driver is still ongoing. Moreover, DCP West Vijay Dhull said “They informed about the mother-son accident to their family member”. Overall, this tragedy reminds us about road safety. It is important to follow road traffic rules while going outside. There are not many details shared about the mother-son accident. If we get any other information we will update you soon on the same site.

You may also like

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

are apple cider vinegar gummies any good
firmx male enhancement capsules
wellpath organic apple cider vinegar gummies 60 count
best vr games to lose weight
cbd gummies chicago
cial rx male enhancement
just cbd gummies promo code
is it safe to have sex during placebo pills
blood pressure medication blister packs
lasix treatment high blood pressure
vasectomy fixed my erectile dysfunction
putekana cbd gummies
blood pressure meds a specialty medication
hemp gummies tsa
what ed pills are at gnc
get high blood pressure medication online
cbd gummies arlington tx
how can a type 1 diabetes lose weight
where to buy pure kana cbd gummies
how to take yes you can diet pills
Zenzi Hemp Gummies
Cbdfx Cbd Gummies With Melatonin
Cbd Oils Products
Cbd Pain Cream Canada
Fab Cbd Oil For Anxiety
Cbd Gummies Uk Boots
Buy Martha Stewart Cbd Gummies Review
Green Leafz Cbd Gummies Shark Tank
Best Cbd Gummies Melatonin Reviews
Cbd Gummies Tennessee
Cbd Clinic Pro Sport Pain Stick Product Description
Cbd Vegan Gummies 25mg Each 500 Mg
Wa Cbd Products
Reviews On Trufarm Cbd Gummies
Cbd Oil For Gout Pain
does an enlarged prostate cause erectile dysfunction
how safe is penis enlargement surgery
will running increase sex drive
what will deminish sex drive
online viagra south carolina
do men have a sex drive in their 50
levothyroxine and sex drive
quitting alcohol and sex drive
why do i not have any sex drive
what to do to enlarge my penis
can stress increase sex drive
early menopause and low sex drive
honey for erectile dysfunction
increase your male sex drive naturally
sex drive by age and gender