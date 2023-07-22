Shocking: MP Man Shoots Wife for Wearing Perfume While Going Out Latest News

A man allegedly shot his wife following an argument over wearing perfume while going outside in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior. The woman, who was seriously injured, was admitted to the hospital for treatment while the man fled the scene after the incident. Recently the news is going viral over the internet. And with that entire world get to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for the news over the internet. The moment the news is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Everyone is searching for viral news. In this article, we will talk about the recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news.

Neelam Jatav, a resident of Ganeshpura in the Bijoili Thana area, married Mahendra Jatav eight years ago. Mahendra Jatav, who had a criminal history got jailed, after which Neelam started living with his parents. After serving a four-year sentence. Mahendra was released from jail a year ago, and he started living with his wife at her parents’ home. Soon, the argument escalated and in a fit of anger, Mahendra took out a gun and shot his wife in the chest. Neelam fell to the ground while he fled the scene. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

MP Man Shoots Wife for Wearing Perfume

Neelam's brother, Dinesh Jatav, immediately called their relatives and took her to a hospital. Police have registered a case of attempted murder against Mahendra based on the complaint filed by Neelam's family and have started searching for him.

