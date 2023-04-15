Shocking: Mumbai-Bound Bus With Over 40 Passengers Falls into Gorge, 13 Killed

A very huge news is coming from Mumbai which is a bus accident on the old Mumbai-Pune Highway 12 peoples are dead and 25 are injured. At least 12 youths were killed and 25 others injured when a bus fell into a valley on the old Mumbai-Pune highway in Maharashtra’s Raigad district on Saturday. According to the police, the private bus carrying members of a traditional music company was on its way from Pune to Mumbai. The accident took place around 4.50 am in the Khopoli police station area, where the bus fell into a ditch near Shingroba temple.

A total of 12 passengers were killed and over 25 injured when a bus fell into a gorge in Maharashtra’s Raigad district, according to a police officer. There were about 40 passengers on the bus and it was going from Pune to Mumbai. The accident happened near Shingroba temple on the old Mumbai-Pune highway. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is going to Raigarh to take stock of the accident situation. He will also meet the injured admitted in Khopoli Rural Hospital. According to ANI, passengers belonged to an organization who were returning after attending an event in Pune.

Rescue work is underway to take the injured to the nearest hospital. “There were 40 to 45 people in the bus, out of which seven people have died while more than 25 people are injured, rescue is still going on, the crane has been called to pull out the bus,” Raigad’s Superintendent of Police Quoting news agency ANI. According to visuals from the spot, the windows and roof of the bus were completely damaged in the accident. Rescuers are using ropes to move survivors to a safer place. Dead people’s families are in so much sorrow for losing their loved ones.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has said sorrow over the bus accident on the old Mumbai-Pune highway and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of the dead. He has announced that the treatment of the injured will be done at the expense of the government. And expressed comfort to the dead and their families. The Maharashtra government has also ordered an inquiry to find out the reasons behind the accident.