Shocking: Odisha Couple Killed Over Witchcraft Allegations in Jajpur

Odisha teen found dead, family alleges murder by friend over monetary dispute. In Odisha’s Rourkela town, a tragic incident occurred on Tuesday, where a Class 10 student was discovered deceased. His family raised concerns that he had assisted a friend in purchasing a mobile phone and suspected that he might have met with foul play after requesting the money to be returned. In Odisha’s Rourkela town, the lifeless body of a Class 10 student was discovered on Tuesday. In a distressing turn of events, the family has made accusations that the student was the victim of a murder committed by a friend, purportedly due to a financial dispute involving money lent for the purchase of a mobile phone.

The boy’s body was recovered near Hecket Road within the jurisdiction of the Raghunath Pali police station. It’s noteworthy that this road had remained closed for over a year, as confirmed by the police. The body displays signs of injuries, and we have taken three individuals into custody as potential suspects,” stated Upasana Padhi, a police official. She went on to mention, “We are actively conducting an inquiry to establish the precise circumstances surrounding the demise. Our investigation will be further informed by the findings from the post-mortem report, which we are awaiting.”

Odisha Couple Killed Over Witchcraft Allegations

The young boy was last observed in the company of his friends, accompanying them to witness the immersion of the Ganesh idol. A neighbor remarked, “Even at this young age, he displayed such competence that he assisted his father in business activities, including handling finances.” His father raised a troubling suspicion, suggesting that his son may have been murdered after requesting repayment for the money he had lent to a friend for the purchase of a mobile phone. According to a White Paper released by the Home Department, there has been a 14.65% increase in the crime rate in Odisha in 2022 compared to the previous year.



In 2021, 155,420 criminal cases were reported, but in 2022, this number rose to 178,190, indicating an increase of 27,270 crimes compared to the previous year. Despite this rise in crime, the overall law and order situation in the state remained largely peaceful. The White Paper also provides specific details about the types of crimes in 2022, including 1,379 murders, 626 dacoities, 2,998 robberies, 5,467 thefts, 5,352 frauds, 2,488 riots, 3,184 misdemeanors, 1,663 motor vehicle accidents, and 130,380 miscellaneous cases, making up the total of 178,190 state crimes.



Out of these, 169,735 cases were found to be valid, and by the end of the year, charge sheets were filed in 118,547 cases. For instance, out of the 1,379 murders, 1,301 cases have been confirmed, and 640 murder cases have been charged. In misdemeanor cases, 3,365 cases were found valid, and 2,237 charge sheets were filed. Regarding theft, 14,573 cases were confirmed, and charge sheets were filed in 5,859 cases. The recovery of stolen property amounted to only 32.43 lakh rupees out of a total value of 17.7 crore 33 thousand 702 rupees. Out of the 2,284 riot cases, 272 were confirmed, and charge sheets were filed in 13,611 cases.