Shocking: Pregnant Delhi Woman Shot At By Neighbour Over Noise Dispute Explained!

A few days back, a shocking incident occurred in Delhi when a woman was shot by a neighbor and suffered a miscarriage has proved to be fatal for the woman. It has been in reports that the woman has died now. The panic incident tells another story of the bad temperament and impatience of the people. The horrifying incident took place in the Siraspur Area of Delhi. The victim, identified as Ranju, was shot by her neighbor Harish on April 3. The woman was hospitalized at once but was critically injured. Read out the whole story to know more about the incident.

According to the reports, the Police received a PCR call on Monday, April 3. The incident happened around 12.15 am in Siraspur, Delhi. It is through reports that police received calls regarding a firing incident in Siraspur. After reaching the spot, police found that a man has shot a woman due to an argument. It was found out by the police that a woman, Ranju, who was pregnant was shot by her neighbor Harish. Doctors at the hospital told police that she had sustained a gunshot injury in her neck and was unable for giving a statement. Eyewitnesses of the incident told Police that The deceased woman Ranju protested against the loud music being played by a DJ during a party at the neighbor Harish’s house.

On Sunday night, there was a Kuan puja ceremony for Harish’s son. The DJ was playing music during the function. Ranju came out of her house and asked Harish, to stop the music. Harish got agitated and took a gun from his friend Amit, who was also at the party at that time, and fired at the woman. The woman was living across the lane in a rented house. She was 30 years old and also a mother of three children and was pregnant. her husband works as a laborer and the family is from Bihar. Harish works as a delivery boy and Amit works at a mobile repair shop as per the sources. To the previous case of attempted murder which was filed on 3rd April, the police have now added Section 302 (murder) to the FIR after her death, and the accused Harish and his friend Amit, whose gun was used to commit the crime, have been arrested.

According to Ranju’s sister-in-law, who was an eyewitness to the incident, Ranju came out to her balcony and asked Harish, who lived across the street, to turn down the music. According to her, Ranju came out to her balcony and asked Harish, who lived across the street, to turn down the music. Unfortunately, The woman couldn’t be saved. We often witness these kinds of disputes but that doesn’t means that people lose their senses which leads to devastating consequences. Life is precious to everyone whether rich or poor, the family has to suffer the loss. Our deep condolences are to the family. stay tuned with us.