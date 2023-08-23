Investigations have shown that the late first-year student at Jadavpur University was nakedly paraded within the hostel shortly before his demise. The Kolkata Police have also stated that the student experienced sexual molestation.The preliminary findings of the Kolkata Police’s investigation reveal that the freshman from Jadavpur University, who died after reportedly falling from a hostel balcony, was subjected to a nude parade within the hostel’s corridors moments prior to the incident. A high-ranking police officer has stated that the student was also subjected to sexual molestation. In a statement provided to PTI, the official remarked, “There is no doubt that the teenager was subjected to both ragging and sexual molestation. He was made to undress in room number 70 and then paraded naked in the corridor. We possess supporting evidence.”In the context of the recent student fatality at Jadavpur University, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has inaugurated a new anti-ragging helpline for all educational institutions in West Bengal. As per the investigation findings, it came to light that the student had been a victim of ragging. Law enforcement officials reported that four senior students coerced him into styling his hair in a specific way and subjected him to a humiliating “introductory session,” where he was made to share personal physical details.University seniors taunted the student by labeling him as gay, leading the deceased individual to emotionally break down and repeatedly assert his sexual orientation, according to sources.The sources revealed, “He was coerced into displaying his masculinity to disprove any notion of being gay. Subsequently, he was paraded without clothes in the hostel corridor.”During police questioning, the accused admitted that the first-year student leapt from the balcony in their presence.A total of 12 individuals have been apprehended in relation to the student’s demise. Among those arrested are current and former university students who played active roles in the incident leading to the student’s death.The Kolkata Police have additionally uncovered a WhatsApp group established by one of the arrested suspects, ostensibly created to misguide law enforcement officials.During a session in the West Bengal Assembly on Tuesday, legislators from the BJP walked out following the reported death of a first-year student at Jadavpur University. The student’s demise was alleged to be a result of ragging and sexual harassment.The BJP’s legislative faction introduced an adjournment motion on this matter and requested a reply from Bratya Basu, the state’s education minister. Despite the minister attributing responsibility to the Governor for the university’s affairs, the BJP MLAs expressed their disagreement by protesting and leaving the assembly session.