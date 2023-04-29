Shocking: Supreme Court Commutes Death Sentence Of Man Who Murdered His Sister & Her Lover From Another Caste

A case has come to light in which Supreme Court has substituted the death sentence into life imprisonment. The Supreme Court decided that it was not the rarest of the rare case and as the criminal does not hold any criminal record in the past and has not had a criminal mindset, the court set aside the death penalty and commuted it to life imprisonment. The case has been reported from Maharashtra where the Court was hearing an appeal challenging the 2021 decision of the Bombay High Court. Be with us to know the whole information of the news.

This verdict of the court was made in relation to a case of murder that happened in 2017. It has been reported that a man named Digambar killed his sister and her husband in 2017. Reportedly, the sister of the accused ‘Pooja’ eloped with her lover Govind in 2017. As per the reports she had an affair with Govind for the past five years and got married to him in June 2017 stealthily. She left her matrimonial home in July 2017. Digambar the accused, suspected that she must have gone with her lover Govind.

The accused reached there with his friend Mohan and first tried to convince them to get rid of the relationship as it was an inter-caste marriage. When Pooja resisted then the accused attacked the couple with a sickle which resulted in the death of both. After the murder, the convict himself surrendered before the police station and got the FIR lodged against him. After the investigations, the trial court convicted both the accused- Digambar and Mohan. Digambar was given the death penalty while Mohan was given life imprisonment. After the trial court, the family approached the Bombay high court which also confirmed the same.

The accused Digambar appealed further and challenged the verdict of the high court. The case went to the Supreme Court and a three-judge bench of Justices BR Gavai, Vikram Nath and Sanjay Karol investigated and observed that the accused had no criminal records and was found to be well-behaved, helpful and a person with leadership qualities. The medical evidence from the autopsy of the deceased couple also revealed that the appellants have not acted in a brutal manner. The villagers also confirmed that the accused was otherwise a good person and at the time of the incident was 25 years old. According to them, his rage was situational as he lost his temper under social pressure. It’s a big relief for the parents of the accused. Stay tuned………..