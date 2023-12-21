CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Headline

Shocking: Tears As Potential Groom Dies Three Days to His Wedding

5 hours ago
Add Comment
by Bhawna Yadav

The recent viral news of a Nigerian man left his family, friends, and the whole community shocked. As per the sources, a Nigerian man passed away. The man died just three days before his wedding. The heartbreaking news caused an effected sadness. The groom’s name is identified as Abraham Basif Omaye who has recently passed away. We are sharing a piece of the sad news that Abraham Basif Omaye is no more. Now, the question is raised in people’s minds what was his cause of death? The Nigerian man died before entering his beautiful life journey. Let’s delve into this in detail.

Tears As Potential Groom Dies Three Days

Loved ones of Abraham Basif Omaye shared devasting news on December 20. The passing news of Abraham Basif Omaye was confirmed by his friend, Theophilus Ugbede Baba, through social media by expressing deep sorrow. Theophilus Ugbede Baba expressed his emotions towards the late groom. According to the sources, the wedding was going to take place at the CEFN English Church in the serene village of Abejukolo on December 23, 2023. The wedding place is located in the Omala Local Government Area of Kogi State. The Nigerian man Abraham Basif Omaye was going to tie the knot with Praise Enyojo Ahmodu. Read more in the next section.

Tears As Potential Groom Dies Three Days

Further, their engagement ceremony function was also fixed which going to take place on December 22, 2023. It going to happen at the Praise Enyojo Ahmodu’s compound in Abejukolo. But, the all dreams of the couple are shattered after the sudden passing of the groom. The heartbreaking incident happened just three days before their wedding. If you are seeking information on the cause of the death of Abraham Basif Omaye, we regret to inform you that it is currently unknown. The friend of Abraham Basif Omaye has not mentioned his cause of death. We are waiting for more details from Abraham Basif Omaye’s family’s side.

The tributes are poured after the unexpected passing of Abraham Basif Omaye. The social media users expressed their condolences for the late groom. As we know the passing of a young person is too hurtful and sad. Moreover, Abraham Basif Omaye’s friend was met with him last time in the hospital. A celebratory atmosphere turned into sadness. The Nigerian community is mourning the loss of Abraham Basif Omaye’s life. He will be deeply missed by his loved ones who were too close to him. If we get any other information we will update you on the same site.

You may also like

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

best all natural male enhancement pill elite male enhancement free trial cannutopia male enhancement cbd libido max male reviews erection pills for men fast acting best male enhancement oil best errection pills for premature ejaculation shark tank invest in male enhancement how to lose weight in legs and arms do green tea diet pills help you lose weight slimina diet pills philippines keto gummies by trisha yearwood do your feet lose weight v3 sample diet pills science diet pill pockets it works diet pills thermofit weight loss gummies dragons den natural keto pills dr oz will my feet get smaller if i lose weight pepper time diet pills goji berry diet pills diet pills to lose belly fat fast will cbd block pain cbd thc tinctures for pain cbd products in california women cbd products bio stamina cbd gummies review cbd gummies directions is there any benefits to stopping cbd for a week is there a diiference between cbd gummies and hemp gummies sumo thc gummies cbd gummy bears 900 mh best ways to take cbd for sleep shark tank cbd quit smoking gummies cbd gummy bears from just cbd deals organic cbd thc gummies new age premium hemp gummies review what does cbd gummies help with thc gummies how long do they stay in system sensual cbd products