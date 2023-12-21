Shocking: Tears As Potential Groom Dies Three Days to His Wedding

The recent viral news of a Nigerian man left his family, friends, and the whole community shocked. As per the sources, a Nigerian man passed away. The man died just three days before his wedding. The heartbreaking news caused an effected sadness. The groom’s name is identified as Abraham Basif Omaye who has recently passed away. We are sharing a piece of the sad news that Abraham Basif Omaye is no more. Now, the question is raised in people’s minds what was his cause of death? The Nigerian man died before entering his beautiful life journey. Let’s delve into this in detail.

Loved ones of Abraham Basif Omaye shared devasting news on December 20. The passing news of Abraham Basif Omaye was confirmed by his friend, Theophilus Ugbede Baba, through social media by expressing deep sorrow. Theophilus Ugbede Baba expressed his emotions towards the late groom. According to the sources, the wedding was going to take place at the CEFN English Church in the serene village of Abejukolo on December 23, 2023. The wedding place is located in the Omala Local Government Area of Kogi State. The Nigerian man Abraham Basif Omaye was going to tie the knot with Praise Enyojo Ahmodu. Read more in the next section.

Tears As Potential Groom Dies Three Days

Further, their engagement ceremony function was also fixed which going to take place on December 22, 2023. It going to happen at the Praise Enyojo Ahmodu’s compound in Abejukolo. But, the all dreams of the couple are shattered after the sudden passing of the groom. The heartbreaking incident happened just three days before their wedding. If you are seeking information on the cause of the death of Abraham Basif Omaye, we regret to inform you that it is currently unknown. The friend of Abraham Basif Omaye has not mentioned his cause of death. We are waiting for more details from Abraham Basif Omaye’s family’s side.

The tributes are poured after the unexpected passing of Abraham Basif Omaye. The social media users expressed their condolences for the late groom. As we know the passing of a young person is too hurtful and sad. Moreover, Abraham Basif Omaye’s friend was met with him last time in the hospital. A celebratory atmosphere turned into sadness. The Nigerian community is mourning the loss of Abraham Basif Omaye’s life. He will be deeply missed by his loved ones who were too close to him. If we get any other information we will update you on the same site.