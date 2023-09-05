Shocking: Trainee Air Hostess Found Brutally Killed in Andheri Flat, Arrested

Recently, a piece of heart-wrenching news came on the internet in which it is being told that a 24-year-old female flight attendant was found dead in her apartment in Mumbai. The information has quickly spread through all media sources and social networking platforms. People are giving this story much too much attention. People are really curious to know every little information about this event. People keep up with this news item to find out all the important details concerning this predicament. Read on to discover every specific incident that is currently known.

It is a very shocking thing to find an air hostess murdered in her flat. This incident happened late on Sunday with the air hostess. The police have handled this matter very seriously and have also started their investigation on this case from which the name of the victim has been revealed, her name is Rupal Ogrey. Along with sealing the accident area, the police have also sent the body for postmortem. Police said that the girl was a resident of Chhattisgarh and in April she had shifted to Mumbai to continue her career training.

Trainee Air Hostess Found Brutally Killed

The police continued their investigation of this case and arrested the accused a day later. The accused was none other than a cleaner in the housekeeping firm working in the girl’s house. The police have revealed the identity of the accused. The age of the accused is 40 years and his name is being told as Vikram Atwal. When the girl shifted to Mumbai for her air hostess training, she hired Vikram Atwal to work at her home. The police are taking full action against Vikram Atwal regarding the murder. The police will take their last breath only after finding out the truth about the girl’s murder from Vikram Atwal.

Police have revealed another truth about this murder case the woman used to live in a flat with her sister but her sister had gone to her native place for some work. Police said that after a week of her sister's departure, Ogre was now living alone in the flat and even when she was murdered, she came to know from the people that the girl had been living alone in the house for the last few days. Police have given the news of Rupal Ogrey's murder to his family members.