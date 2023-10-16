Shocking: Two Killed, Two Injured In Road Accident CCTV Video Footage

Good Day Readers, Today a disheartening news has come from Raipur stating that two individuals lost their life in a miserable road accident. Stay with this article to unveil this news. Tragedy struck on Sunday morning when two individuals lost their lives in a bike collision on the Bilaspur-Masturi National Highway. Additionally, two passengers, who were riding pillion on both motorcycles, sustained severe injuries and are currently receiving medical treatment. According to police officials, the deceased have been identified as Nageshwar Sahu, a 23-year-old resident of Hasaud in Sakti district, and a 34-year-old resident of Darrighat named Tilakram Kashyap.

The accident occurred when Nageshwar, accompanied by his friend Prafull Sahu, was en route to Bilaspur, aiming to reach Darrighat. Their bike collided head-on with another speeding motorcycle traveling in the opposite direction. The collision’s impact was so significant that all four passengers on the two bikes were thrown from their vehicles, and both motorcycles sustained substantial damage. Onlookers promptly notified the police, leading to the immediate transfer of the injured, Prafull Sahu and Sahorik, to a healthcare facility. The bodies of the deceased individuals were sent for post-mortem examinations, and their families were duly informed. A case was registered in the Masturi police station area, and the investigation is currently ongoing, as stated by the police.

In the Indian state of Chhattisgarh, approximately 5.4 thousand individuals tragically lost their lives in road accidents. Traffic violations have consistently been a significant contributor to fatalities, injuries, and property damage each year. In 2021, the primary cause of road accident casualties was attributed to vehicle over-speeding. Notably, in that year, India secured the top position out of 200 countries reported in World Road Statistics for the highest number of road accident fatalities. Chhattisgarh reported a shocking statistic of one road accident occurring approximately every 25 minutes, with an unfortunate six people losing their lives in road accidents every eight hours.

These figures were outlined in the ‘Road Accidents in India 2019’ report by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, recently released, Chhattisgarh witnessed a staggering 13,899 road accidents, resulting in 5,003 fatalities. The report disclosed a disheartening trend, with fatal road accidents in Chhattisgarh increasing by 0.7 percent over the past four years. Moreover, the accident fatality rate, measured as deaths per 100 accidents, also rose by 5.5 percent from 2016 to 2019. In terms of the number of accidents, Chhattisgarh ranked 11th among Indian states (with the first being the worst), and it held the 12th position in road accident fatalities.



The state’s efforts to reduce road accidents and fatalities, when compared to 2018, have unfortunately fallen short. Chhattisgarh stood at the 18th position for reducing road accidents among all states, while in fatalities, it ranked 19th. Notably, the highest number of fatalities occurred on roads under construction. In total, 498 lives were lost in accidents related to road repair work, marking a 30 percent increase compared to the 215 deaths reported in 2018. Additionally, the report highlighted 106 deaths in Chhattisgarh due to potholes and speed breakers in the previous year. Chhattisgarh had 27.1 road traffic accidents per 1 lakh population, along with 10.5 road traffic deaths per one lakh population. Shockingly, over 97 people lost their lives due to ignoring flashing amber signals, while 102 individuals perished because they ignored red traffic signals.