Shocking: Urvashi Rautela 24-Carat Gold iPhone Lost At Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium

Good Day Readers, Today a disheartening news has come from our beloved actress Urvashi Rautela stating that she has lost her 24k gold plated iphone while wqtching match at Narendra Modi stadium. Stay tune with this article to unveil the truth of this news. Urvashi Rautela took to her X (formerly Twitter) account to share the news of her lost 24-carat gold iPhone at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. She requested assistance from anyone who might find it and urged them to contact her immediately.

In her post, she used hashtags such as “Lost Phone,” “Ahmedabad Stadium,” “Help Needed,” and “Indvspak,” while also tagging the Narendra Modi Stadium and Ahmedabad Stadium accounts. Shortly after, the Ahmedabad Police responded with the phrase “Mobile phone detail.” Social media users chimed in with humorous remarks, one of them referring to a popular line from Tiger Shroff’s “Heropanti,” and another suggesting to use “Find My Device” to locate the phone.

Urvashi Rautela 24-Carat Gold iPhone Lost

After the recent India vs. Pakistan match, Urvashi Rautela took to social media to share that she had lost her 24-carat gold iPhone at Narendra Modi Stadium. While the Men in Blue celebrated their victory, the actress had an unfortunate incident during the same event. As Indian team supporters rejoiced on social media about the win, she posted about her lost 24-karat gold iPhone at the Narendra Modi Stadium during the 2023 World Cup match between India and Pakistan.



In response to Urvashi Rautela’s lost gold iPhone, one person questioned the existence of gold iPhones, while another remarked on the expense of the match. Someone mentioned a potential lead on finding the lost phone and reassured her that Ahmedabad Police would help. Another user urged Urvashi to get her phone back. Urvashi had previously shared a video from the stadium, where she was seen watching the game in a bright blue bodycon dress. Her most recent appearance was in the show “Inspector Avinash” alongside Randeep Hooda, Amit Sial, Abhimanyu Singh, and Freddy Daruwala, which debuted on JioCinema on May 18.