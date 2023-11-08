Shocking: US Woman Crashes Her Car Into School Which She Thought Was Jewish

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating that a woman from the United States accidentally drove her car into a school, believing it to be of Jewish affiliation. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Following her admission to the police that she intentionally rammed her vehicle into the structure bearing a sign that said, “Israelite School of UPK,” the woman was apprehended on a criminal recklessness charge.

On November 3, a woman was taken into custody by the Indianapolis police for deliberately driving her car into a school that she believed was connected to Israel and had Jewish affiliations. As reported by HuffPost, Ruba Almaghtheh, aged 34, was arrested by the police and charged with criminal recklessness. This arrest followed her admission to intentionally colliding with the structure, which had a sign reading “Israelite School of UPK.” The authorities noted that the structure was reportedly occupied when the incident occurred, but fortunately, no one sustained injuries.

US Woman Crashes Her Car Into School

As stated in the report, the building housed the Israelite School of Universal and Practical Knowledge, characterized as an extremist and anti-Semitic faction within the Hebrew Israelites. In the course of questioning, Ruba explained that she had been “following the news and felt overwhelmed,” which led her to direct her actions towards the building, under the impression that it was an “Israeli school,” according to a police statement. Ruba was apprehended on initial charges, and the police will conduct a more thorough assessment to decide if additional charges should be filed against her. Her initial court appearance in connection with the case is scheduled for Wednesday.

According to media reports, following the unexpected attack by Hamas terrorists on Israel on October 7, there has been a notable rise in hate-related incidents targeting both Jewish and Muslim communities across the United States. Gaza experienced intense airstrikes on Sunday, with Israeli bombings striking two refugee camps in the central Gaza Strip, resulting in a significant number of casualties. This occurred amidst calls for an immediate ceasefire, as indicated by health ministry officials under Hamas rule.

Gaza also faced disruptions in communication and internet services, marking the third total outage since October 7. The Israeli military stated that it had surrounded Gaza City and divided the besieged coastal region into north and south. Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari described this as a “significant stage” in Israel’s conflict with the Hamas militant group governing the enclave. Reportedly, IDF troops were anticipated to enter Gaza City within the next 48 hours, according to Israeli media.