Shocking: Woman Rejects Cousin’s Marriage Proposal, He Kills Her With Iron Rod

The man, who killed the 25-year-old in a park on Friday, afternoon, had allegedly been planning the murder for three days and surrendered to the police hours after committing it. According to the investigation revealed that the victim’s name was Nargis and she had been spotted in the park with a man named Irfan, who was her cousin. Police found that Nargis was attending a stenographer’s course in Malviya Nagar and had completed her studies at Kamala Nehru College earlier this year. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

Woman Rejects Cousin’s Marriage Proposal

As the police were probing the case further, Irfan surrendered before them and was taken into custody. During his interrogation, Irfan who is 28 and works as a food delivery agent, told the police that Nargis's mother and his mother are sisters. He said he wanted to marry Nargis but her family had refused, partly because he did not have a proper job.

