Shocking: Youth Killed After Car Jumps Red Light, Rams Into Bike, CCTV Video

Good day, Today a news has come stating that a young person loses their life as a car runs a red light and collides with a motorcycle. Stay with in this article to find out more about this news. Since Thursday, two individuals lost their lives in separate road accidents in the district. A 21-year-old man, Salman Aziz, riding a bike was killed when his two-wheeler collided with a car that ran a red light at Kalamassery on Thursday evening. The incident took place at 2 pm at TVS Junction, where the car driver, T P Varghese (71), missed the red light and collided at high speed with the bike, which had passed through the green light. Salman Aziz died on the spot. Police have charged Varghese under Sections 279 (negligent driving endangering human life) and 304 (culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as well as Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

In another unfortunate incident, an 18-year-old girl, Devapriya Jolly, who was a pillion rider on a scooter, lost her life after a KSRTC bus collided with the two-wheeler at Kandanadu Junction in Udayamperoor on Friday. Devapriya Jolly was traveling with her brother, Indrajit P. The bus attempted to overtake another vehicle in front of it, resulting in the collision with the scooter. Indrajit has been hospitalized with minor injuries. In 2022, Ernakulam district witnessed the unfortunate distinction of recording the highest number of road accidents and associated fatalities in the state. According to data provided by the police department, the district reported 6,479 accidents during the year, marking a significant increase from the 4,866 accident cases reported in 2021.

The accidents in 2022 resulted in the loss of 507 lives, with 4,961 individuals sustaining serious injuries and 1,887 suffering minor injuries. In comparison, the statistics for 2021 showed that road accidents claimed 412 lives, and 3,769 people suffered serious injuries. In 2019, a year prior to the Covid pandemic, there were 6,282 road accidents, leading to 492 fatalities and 4,775 serious injuries. Once again, the Ernakulam Rural police limit in Kerala has topped the charts for the highest number of reported accidents. In 2022, a total of 4,047 accidents were reported in the rural police limits, resulting in 351 fatalities and 3,142 individuals suffering serious injuries.

Notably, the Ernakulam police limit has consistently reported the highest number of accidents in the state, showing an increasing trend since 2006. The rural police limits encompass three major national highways where accidents are frequent, particularly involving two-wheelers on highways and smaller roads. An official from Ernakulam Rural police expressed concern about the alarming number of youth fatalities in accidents on a daily basis. Additionally, there have been instances of reckless driving leading to vehicles colliding with Kochi Metro pillars in recent years. In comparison, Kochi city recorded 2,432 road accidents in 2022, resulting in 156 fatalities and 1,819 individuals sustaining serious injuries.