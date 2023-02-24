Shofukutei Shohei Cause of Death? Japanese Actor Shofukutei Shohei Passed Away

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that a very famous Japanese actor Shofukutei Shohei has passed away recently. He was a Rakugo performer who took part in TV assortment shows. He is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Wednesday at the age of 66. Recently this passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked by his sudden death. Now many people are very curious to know about Shofukutei Shohei and how did he die. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Shohei Shofukutei was a resident of Osaka. He completed his graduation at the Osaka University of Arts in 1980. He instantly began studying under rakugo artist Tsurube Shofukutei. He studied under Shofukutei Tsurube and obtained preparation as an attendant after earning a degree in literature in 1980 from the Osaka University of Arts Faculty of Arts. He gained popularity by emerging on TV variety shows. He also acted in many tv shows such as Tsuru-chan no Puttsun 5. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Shofukutei Shohei Cause of Death?

Rakugo storyteller Shofukutei Shohei is no more among his close ones. He took his last breath on 22 February 2023, Wednesday. He died when he was 66 years old. Since his passing news has come on the internet, many people are very shocked by his sudden death and now they are very curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, He died from an acute aortic dissection after collapsing at home in Tokyo. His sudden death left many people in shock and pain.

As far as we know, Shofukutei Shohei was born on 7 November 1956 in Osaka, Osaka, Japan. He was a very respected person who achieved huge success in his career. He will be always missed by his family, friends and well-wishers. Since his passing news went out on the internet lots of people are very saddened by his sudden death as no one thought that he would lose his life like this. Many people are expressing their deep condolences to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms.