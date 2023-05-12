Shooting at Mercedes Factory in Germany Leaves Two Dead, Mercedes-Benz Shooting

There is shocking news coming forward related to the shooting incident and this news is getting so much attention and popularity on the internet and news sites. It is shared that this shooting incident was so terrible and happened at a Mercedes-Benz plant in Sindelfingen, southern Germany. This news attracts the interest of many social media users and many people are curious to know more about this shooting incident. It is shared that two people passed away in this incident. Let us discuss the complete information about this shooting incident and the reason behind this incident.

According to the reports of police and company, this incident took place on Thursday 11 May 2023 at a Mercedes-Benz plant located in Sindelfingen, southern Germany. It is stated that two people died in this incident and the accused is identified as a 53 years old man who has been detained recently by the authorities. The victims both were identified as 44 years old men both and the accused was employed by an external service provider, as per the police statement. This shooting incident occurred at about 07:45 am local time on the day of the shooting incident. Scroll down and continue your reading to know more about this incident.

The police immediately began an investigation after this shooting incident. However, the reason behind this shooting is not confirmed and not more information disclosed publicly. They both were shot at a Mercedes-Benz and one of them died on the incident scene wheater the other took his last breath in a hospital. Left two of them, no one else was harmed, and are in stable condition. There is not much information available on the internet sites and has not been received from our sources related to this incident.

The company stated in a statement that the work has been suspended for this week in the affected area of the factory. It is shared that the suspect entered the factory hall side area and suddenly shot at two people. The security guards detained the shooter and handed over him to the police. Now the police evacuated the factory hall and the company's workers and provided care security to the support staff of the company. This news is rapidly circulating on many social media pages and users are sharing their reactions to this terrible incident.