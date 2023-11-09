Shopian: One Terrorist Killed in Encounter in J&K’s, Latest News Updates

Recently, a piece of shocking news has surfaced on the internet in which it is being told that 1 terrorist was killed in an encounter in Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir. Yes, you heard it right. This news is becoming increasingly viral on social media platforms and is also attracting people’s attention. The news of 1 terrorist killed in Jammu and Kashmir has forced people to know deeply about this incident, due to which people have asked many questions like how the terrorists came to know about the terrorist. The type of harm the terrorist wanted to cause and many other questions. Keeping all these things in mind, we have collected for you every information related to the news. To know in depth about this incident, you will have to stay with us till the end of the article.

As we have told you at the beginning of article 1 terrorist was killed in an encounter in Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir. However, this news is a matter of great pride for every Indian that the soldiers of the country standing at the border protected India even once. If we talk about this incident in depth then according to the information it has come to light that a terrorist belonging to the banned organization.

One Terrorist Killed in Encounter in J&K’s

The Resistance Front, an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba, was killed by security forces in the Katohlan area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian on Thursday. The investigation of the deceased terrorist is continuing, which has become a bit difficult after his death. But after some investigation into this matter, the police told the public that they had recovered objectionable material including arms and ammunition from the encounter site which indicates that the terrorist was waiting for some kind of attack.

The terrorist had not caused any damage of any kind yet. This case was shared with the public on the Kashmir Zone Police “X” (Twitter) app, after which everyone heaved a sigh of relief after knowing about this case. When Kashmir Zone Police shared the news of victory over terrorists, in the post they used hashtags like #ShopianEncounterUpdate #terrorist affiliated with proscribed and #terror outfit. So far, only this news has come to light related to this news, which we have shared with you in this article. If you also want to know more such news, then do not forget to follow us, we will keep bringing such news for you.