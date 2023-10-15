This year from 15th October 2023 Sharad Navratri will starts and to help you all we here in this article provide you complete details of Sharad Navratri Ghatasthapana Puja Vidhi Tithi Best Durga Pooja Timing Date Vrat Fasting Rules and much more. Sharad Navratri is celebrated in the month of September-October. Doing puja of Goddess Durga is the main task of the devotees. Navratri is a Hindu festival and people celebrate this festival with hindu religion and great zeal. Navaratri is a grand celebration to commemorate the Goddess of Power- Maa Durga. On this festival Goddess Durga is worshipped in different roles on nine days. Goddess Durga bestows her blessings upon the earth in nine different forms, during Navratri. Navratri literally means the celebration or festival of nine religious nights. Goddess Durga is venerated during these nine days in her three supreme forms. Goddess blessings are bestowed on us in the form of Durga, Lakshmi, and Saraswati on Navratri. Now below get complete details of Sharad Navratri 2023.

Sharad Navratri Shubh Muhurat Puja Tithi Vidhi Date Time

Ghatasthapana Muhurta = 06:12 to 08:09 Duration = 1 Hour 56 Mins Ghatasthapana Muhurta falls on Pratipada Tithi

Ghatasthapana Muhurta falls during Dvi-Svabhava Kanya Lagna

Pratipada Tithi Begins = 10:59 on 16/Oct/2020

Pratipada Tithi Ends = 10:34 on 17/Oct/2020

Jyoti Kalash, Kumari Puja, Sandhi Puja, Navami Homa, Lalitha Vrat and Chandi Path are other famous rituals and events which are observed during 9 days Navratri. Sharad Navratri Ghatasthapana Rules Ghatasthapana Muhurta falls on Pratipada Tithi. Ghatasthapana Muhurta falls during Chitra Nakshatra which cannot be avoided. Ghatasthapana Muhurta falls during Vaidhriti Yoga which cannot be avoided.

Ghatasthapana is one of the significant rituals during Navratri. It marks the beginning of nine days of festivity. Our scriptures have well-defined rules and guidelines to perform Ghatasthapana during a certain period of time at the beginning of Navratri. Ghatasthapana is the invocation of Goddess Shakti and doing it wrong time, as our scriptures forewarn, might bring the wrath of the Goddess Shakti. Ghatasthapana is prohibited during Amavasya and night time.

The most auspicious or Shubh time to do Ghatasthapana is the first one-third of the day while Pratipada is prevailing. If due to some reasons, this time, is not available then Ghatasthapana can be done during Abhijit Muhurta. It is advised to avoid Nakshatra Chitra and Vaidhriti Yoga during Ghatasthapana but those are not prohibited. The most important factor to consider is that Ghatasthapana is done before Hindu midday while Pratipada is prevailing.

Sharad Navratri Nine Goddess Name

Durga – The invincible

Bhadrakali – The auspicious and fortunate

Amba or Jagdamba – Mother of the universe

Annapoorna – the giver of food

Sarvamangala – the giver of joy all around

Bhairavi – The terrifying

Chandika – The violent

Lalita – The beautiful

Bhavani – The giver of life

Mookambika – The one who listens

Sharad Navratri Day 1 – 15th October 2023– Ghatsthapana – Navratri Begins

Sharad Navratri Day 2 – 16th October 2023– Chandra Darshan (Tithi is repeated)

Sharad Navratri Day 3 – 17th September 2023– Sindoor Tritiya

Sharad Navratri Day 4 – 18th October 2023– Varad Vinayak Chaturthi

Sharad Navratri Day 5 – 19th October 2023– Upang Lalita Vrat – Lalitha Panchami

Sharad Navratri Day 6 – 20th October 2023– Saraswati Awahan

Sharad Navratri Day 7 – 21st October 2023– Saraswathi Puja (western parts of India)

Sharad Navratri Day 8 – 22nd October 2023– Saraswathi Balidan – Maha Lakshmi Puja (western parts of India)

Sharad Navratri Day 9 – 23rd October 2023– Mahashtami – Annapoorna Parikrama – Saraswati Visarjan

Sharad Navratri Day 10 – 24th October 2023- Dashami Durga Visarjan, Vijayadashami,

