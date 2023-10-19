Siena Schoenrock Accident: Provo High School Student Passed Away in Pedestrian

Recently a terrible accident happened in which a girl named Sienna Shoenrock lost her life. He died at the age of 17 and the news of his death is making headlines on news channels. She was a student at Provo High School and played for Utah Celtic FC. The news of his death is breaking the hearts of his family members and loved ones who are mourning his demise. Many people are showing their attention to knowing more about this accident and many questions have arisen. Let us know the circumstances related to this accident and also talk about the dead in this article, so read it completely.

The investigation related to this incident is ongoing and some information has been received from our sources. This accident was so terrible that Sienna died a painful death. This incident occurred on Monday, 16 October 2023 in Orem, Utah. The deceased has been identified as a pedestrian who died after being hit by a car in Orem. Reportedly, he had gone to 400 S on the night of the incident. She was walking in the area of ​​Vineyard Road when a driver hit her, turning everything into a tragic incident. There are several pieces of information left to share, so scroll down and continue your reading.

Siena Schoenrock Accident

The driver remained at the scene as authorities responded to the area, where several pedestrians and drivers have reportedly died in crashes, KSL reports. Sienna was 17 years old at the time of her death. She was hit by a car and died in Orem on the day of the incident. She was a senior student at Provo High School and was the victim of this incident. Local people said that this accident was gruesome in which a total of 10 people were involved. Local people said that this accident was gruesome in which a total of 10 people were involved. It is also reported that a motorist and four pedestrians lost their lives, and five people from Utah were also injured in this accident.

After this incident, officers reached the spot and started an investigation. A statement was also issued saying that it was 400 S Vineyard Road where she was walking when suddenly a vehicle hit her. He was declared dead in this incident. The driver of the vehicle that hit them remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities in the investigation. Details about this incident are limited and no further information has been shared yet. We will update our article after collecting more information. Stay connected with dekhnews.com to read more articles.