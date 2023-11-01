Sienna Reyes Cause of Death? Plainedge NY Bobcat Cheerleader Died at age 11

We are saddened to share the tragic news that 11-year-old Sienna Reyes, a bright and vibrant young girl, passed away on Sunday, October 29, 2023, at the age of 11. Her loved ones, friends, and the Bobcat community are grieving her untimely passing. Sienna Reyes was an amazing young woman who was full of life and full of talent. Sienna Reyes was born on June 2, 2012. She was a star from day one. She began her journey as a 6U softball player on the Plainedge team, showing her love for sports from an early age.

In addition to her softball, Sienna was also an amazing cheerleader who was not only a star at her school but also in her community. When you met Sienna, you knew you were in for a treat. She had an infectious smile and a warm personality that made anyone feel at ease. Despite her youth, Sienna had a maturity and confidence that showed in her relationships with friends, teachers, and the wider community. She was a ray of sunshine, a source of inspiration to so many, and a reminder of youthful joy mixed with wisdom beyond her age.

Sienna Reyes Cause of Death?