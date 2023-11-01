Sienna Reyes Cause of Death? Plainedge NY Bobcat Cheerleader Died at age 11

We are saddened to share the tragic news that 11-year-old Sienna Reyes, a bright and vibrant young girl, passed away on Sunday, October 29, 2023, at the age of 11. Her loved ones, friends, and the Bobcat community are grieving her untimely passing. Sienna Reyes was an amazing young woman who was full of life and full of talent. Sienna Reyes was born on June 2, 2012. She was a star from day one. She began her journey as a 6U softball player on the Plainedge team, showing her love for sports from an early age.
In addition to her softball, Sienna was also an amazing cheerleader who was not only a star at her school but also in her community. When you met Sienna, you knew you were in for a treat. She had an infectious smile and a warm personality that made anyone feel at ease. Despite her youth, Sienna had a maturity and confidence that showed in her relationships with friends, teachers, and the wider community. She was a ray of sunshine, a source of inspiration to so many, and a reminder of youthful joy mixed with wisdom beyond her age.
Sienna Reyes Cause of Death?
At this time, Sienna Reyes’ family has not released Sienna’s exact cause of death to the media. The community grieves for the bright star that she was, and there’s a common desire to know the truth behind her passing. The Plainedge Girls Softball Association, where she was a beloved member, released a statement via Facebook confirming Sienna’s passing. The news sent shockwaves through the community. Many were in disbelief, while others mourned the loss of a beloved member. Community member Colleen Wright Nuccio shared a heartbreaking post on her Facebook page. She wrote, “Sienna’s impact on the lives she touched was immeasurable. We are united in our grief and our search for answers.”
The family has yet to release Sienna Reyes’ obituary or funeral arrangements. The community is eagerly awaiting more information as they prepare to say goodbye to a beautiful young girl who brought joy and inspiration to so many of us during her short life here on earth. Let Sienna’s soul find the peace she has been searching for all of her life long, while her spirit continues to dance amongst the stars. We will always remember Sienna and her legacy will continue to live on through all of you. The Plainedge Bobcat Youth Cheer League will carry on in her memory for many years to come.
Leave a Comment